HC to hear state petition against CBI FIR in grafting case against former interior minister





The Supreme Court of Bombay (HC) heard the petition filed by the Maharashtra government claiming that the first information report (FIR) submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI,) based on the appeal by attorney Dr Jaishri Patil, after the investigation was completed preliminary as directed by HC on allegations of corruption and interference in police posts and appointments made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner against former Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh is aimed at destabilizing the government. At a late-night hearing, which began around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, SJ Kathawalla Justice’s bench and SP Tavade Justice were informed by senior attorneys Rafique Dada and Darius Khambatta that they would need about 45 minutes to argue. Additional attorneys SV Raju and Anil Singh, for the CBI, submitted that it would take another hour to respond to the arguments made by the state of Maharashtra. While evaluating the table of contents, Dada submitted that the CBI FIR filed after the completion of the preliminary investigation had handled the case of former Deputy Police General (DGP) Rashmi Shuklas who allegedly had political interference in the posting and transfer of police officers. Dada submitted that while the case was heard and the investigation closed, denying Shukla’s claims by a high-level committee, there was no need for the CBI to include the case in the FIR. He added that according to the CBI manual, he can investigate matters only with the consent of the state, which withdrew in October 2020. Raju referred to two unnumbered paragraphs in the order passed by the division bench headed by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta on April 5 and said the order did not place any restrictions on the CBI from investigating any aspect of the case and had left it at its discretion. the Director of the CBI to take appropriate action upon completion of the preliminary investigation. In view of this, he said the CBI was justified in including issues that were opposed by the state. He further claimed that the Apex court, in many cases, allowed investigative agencies to go beyond the rules. After hearing the preliminary arguments, Stoli said he wanted to understand the matter and asked both counselors to present their arguments in a brief written presentation by Thursday evening and posted the hearing on Friday at 3pm. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday recorded the statement of lawyer Jaishri Patil regarding the money laundering case against Deshmukh.

