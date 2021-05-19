City of Toronto to add 19,000 new appointments to 6 massive vax sites over the long weekend





Mayor John Tory says the city will open 19,000 new COVID-19 vaccine meetings over the long weekend at six of the nine city-run mass immunization centers. Tory said nearly 5,000 new meetings will be made available on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. New meetings will be offered at the Metro Toronto Convention Center, Toronto Congress Center, Scarborough Town Center, Mitchell Field Arena, The Hangar and Cloverdale Mall. 19,000 appointments will be added to the provincial booking system at 4pm today. Another 10,000 appointments will also be added at city-run clinics next week, Tory said. On Tuesday, the province announced that everyone in Ontario who is over the age of 18 is now eligible to book their first dose, and the city said on the first day of extended eligibility, more than 20,000 people booked appointments at vaccination sites. Toronto Massif. Given the growing number of people who are eligible, which we support, we are working to get everyone vaccinated within this expanded group. As you know, with the help of the province, we were able to open 120,000 new meetings yesterday in the coming days and weeks, Tory said at a press conference in the town hall on Wednesday. Thanks to the additional supply of vaccines, we will increase our capacity in city-run clinics for a long dose over the weekend. This Victoria’s Day weekend, you can help make sure this is the last long closing weekend by getting vaccinated if you haven’t already done so. More than 1.79 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered in Toronto.







