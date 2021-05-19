The US pushes Russian claims to the great Arctic basins

Of the many Cold War disputes that are currently straining the Biden administration’s relations with Russia, one is melting. Literally.

The melting of Arctic ice due to intense climate change has allowed Russia to push its military apparatus, complete with bombers, radars and missile batteries, deeper into the hot geopolitical zone, gradually taking advantage of its ship lanes. newly liberated and gaining access to vast mineral resources. Russia this week declared most of the Arctic a Russian territory.

This is the background of the Biden administrations for the first bilateral personal contact with Russia on Wednesday, when US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with his counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of an Arctic Council session in Reykjavik, Iceland. The council, made up of eight nations with territorial interests in the Arctic Circle, was formed a quarter of a century ago and is also supposed to represent the regions of the Indigenous Peoples; Iceland is the current chair, to be followed by Russia.

Ahead of the long-awaited meeting, Blinken criticized Russia’s progress.

Moscow, he said, has violated international maritime law by trying to restrict the transit of other shipping nations and has refused to submit its regulatory schemes to the world body that regulates such matters, the International Maritime Organization.

In a week of consultations with other members of the Arctic Council, Blinken repeatedly attacked Russia’s militarization in the northern ice region.

Hopefully our hope, Blinken said, the Arctic remains an area of ​​peaceful co-operation and peaceful co-operation.

But, he added, What we should avoid is a militarization of the region. Military activity by Russia, he said, risks accidents, miscalculations and undermines the common goal of a peaceful and sustainable future for the region.

The Arctic is warming at three times the planet’s global scale, melting the permanent spread and severely damaging the fauna and livelihood of legions of indigenous groups.

President Biden also raised a strong issue Wednesday on fair maritime rules and the U.S. presence between the glaciers and the polar bear.

We, the United States, are an Arctic nation, he stated in an opening speech at the Coast Guard Academy. The United States must demonstrate our leadership and commitment.

Biden defended the construction of the U.S. Navy ice-breaking fleet, ships that can sail or chew through icy waters. The US is much larger than Russia’s icebreaker. It blew up both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinpings the divisive spread of maritime rules.

When nations try to play the system or set the rules in their favor, it throws everything out of balance, Biden said. This is why we are so determined that these areas of the world that are the arteries of trade and shipping remain calm, despite this being the South China Sea, the Arabian Gulf and, increasingly, the Arctic.

The comments from the president and secretary of state came after Lavrov appeared to pull out of Russia’s claims.

Lavrov said he was aware of complaints about increased Russian military activity in the Arctic.

But everyone knew for a long time that this is our territory, this is our land, said the Russian Foreign Minister at a press conference in Moscow on Monday before traveling to Reykjavik. Everything our country is doing there is absolutely legal and legitimate.

He also accused Scandinavian neighbor Norway of trying to bring NATO into the Arctic, the US-led transatlantic military and political alliance built to counterbalance Moscow.

Despite the friction, Blinken and Lavrov also planned to use their meeting to set up a possible summit between Biden and Putin as early as next month.

In contrast to former President Trump’s admiration for Putin, Biden has been more critical. In March, in response to a question from reporters, Biden said he believed the former Russian KGB operative was a killer.

At the same time, as with his approach to China, Biden says he wants to be able to criticize leaders like Putin or Russia’s actions when appropriate, and cooperate with them when possible.

We are not seeking to escalate, we are simply seeking a more predictable, lasting relationship, said a senior State Department official who briefed reporters traveling with Blinken on condition of anonymity in accordance with government protocols.

U.S.-Russia relations have plunged to a low point after the Washington intelligence community accused Moscow of meddling in the U.S. presidential election and launching cyberattacks on U.S. businesses and communications networks. In addition, Putin and his friends have been sanctioned by the Biden administration and the Trump administration before it, for invading parts of Ukraine, killing or poisoning opponents, and cracking down on the press and religious groups.

Despite such profound changes, Blinken and Lavrov are likely to seek a common language, experts said.

Climate change, on the ministers’ agenda, is one of the few areas of potential engagement, said Donald Jensen, director of Russia’s program and strategic stability at the American Institute for Peace, a think tank in Washington.

Times staff writer Chris Megerian contributed to this article.