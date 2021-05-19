International
Coronavirus: Here’s what Canada’s privacy commissioners say should be considered for vaccine passports
OTTAWA – While Canada envisions the use of vaccine passports or certificates, countries’ privacy commissioners are warning that in light of privacy risks, certain conditions must be met before anything can be done.
In one declaration released on Wednesday, commissioners say governments and the private sector should consider privacy as soon as possible when talking about a COVID-19 vaccine certificate.
In essence, a vaccine passport assumes that individuals will be required or will be required to disclose their personal health information about their vaccine / immunity status in exchange for goods, services and / or entry into certain premises or places. While this may offer significant public benefits, it is a violation of civil liberties that should only be taken after careful consideration, it said.
In particular, they encourage entities to consider the necessity, effectiveness and proportionality of vaccine passports.
They say vaccine passports should be needed to achieve a targeted public health goal and that there are no other less intrusive measures available to achieve the same goal. They say vaccine passports must be effective in achieving their intended purpose and that the privacy risks associated with passports must be proportionate to the public health purpose.
Vaccine passports should be deactivated if, at any time, it is determined that they are not a necessary, effective or proportionate response to address their public health goals, it said.
The federal government has hinted that a form of vaccine certificate will be issued to travel internationally.
Health Minister Patty Hajdu said earlier this month that she was working on the idea with other G7 countries and that this is a direct issue. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra also said he has discussed this with international colleagues and that a common set of principles will guide the implementation process.
“At the heart of this effort should be a coordinated approach to testing and a common platform for recognizing the vaccinated status of travelers. As we work to better recover, creating a system that will protect privacy and information “We need to apply the lessons learned from innovative technologies to identify long-term, sustainable solutions and to expand them globally,” he said. May 5
In an April report, Dr. Mona Nemer, Canada’s top science adviser, and a panel of experts reviewed the scientific, ethical, social, and legal considerations and possible uses of vaccine passports or certificates.
They said COVID-19 vaccination certificates present more complications when compared to other vaccine certifications, such as yellow fever, due to the fact that there are multiple vaccines available with different degrees of effectiveness against different variants. of the virus.
The privacy commissioners’ statement goes on to say that while they have not received any evidence to show the effectiveness of vaccine passports in preventing the transmission of the virus, they realize that science is moving fast and in light of this, as developed, some principles of privacy must be respected.
They say private or public entities should have clear legal authority when requiring an individual to present a vaccine passport.
Clear legal authority for vaccine passports may come from a new statute, an existing statute, an amendment to a statute or a public health order that clearly specifies the legal authority to request or request a vaccine passport to which you are applying. that authority is given, and the specific circumstances in which this may occur, the statement said.
With regard to consent and trust, they say that passports submitted by and for the use of the public sector alone, consent is not a sufficient basis on which to act under existing public sector privacy laws. “
With a file from Jackie Dunham of CTV News.
