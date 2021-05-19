BC-based company fined $ 60K for importing thousands of fins from endangered shark species

A BC-based company has been fined $ 60,000 for illegally importing thousands of dried finches from a shark threatening species from Hong Kong to Canada.

Kiu Yick Trading Co. Ltd. attempted to import 13 boxes of unlicensed silk shark fins as part of a larger shipment in February 2018, according to the federal government.

Silk sharks are a protected species under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Officials estimated that 13 boxes were filled with feathers from up to 3,185 individual sharks.

“This amount is believed to be the largest shark feather seizure in Canada to date,” according to a statement from the Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The statement said the company had only declared feathers from blue sharks on shipment, which are not protected by the convention. Federal enforcement officials seized nearly half of the shipment to test fins DNA to confirm the species.

More than 65 percent of the fins turned out to be tame sharks. The rest were from blue sharks or short mako sharks.

A box of dried shark feathers was photographed after being seized by a Vancouver-based company, Kiu Yick Trading Co. Ltd., in February 2018. (Provided by Environment and Climate Change Canada)

Kiu Yick Trading was fined on Tuesday after pleading guilty in provincial court to illegally importing a species listed on CITES without permission.

International trade poses a major threat to silk sharks. The species is “one of the three most traded shark species in the global shark feather trade,” according to CITES.

The species was listed in the CITES “Appendix II” list at the end of 2017, which means that there is a risk that the species will be threatened with extinction if trade is not regulated.