Stalin allows convict Rajiv Gandhi to serve 30 days probation





Tamil Prime Minister Nadu MK Stalin on Wednesday gave a regular 30-day or conditional leave to AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who is serving a life sentence in Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai. Considering the plea of ​​Perarvialans’s mother, Arputham Ammals, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief granted him parole for medical reasons, according to predictions in the Tamil Nadu prison manual. Ammal had filed a petition with Stalin on May 10 stating that the spread of the coronavirus inside the prison put her son at higher risk as he had some health issues. After carefully examining the petition of D Aruputham Ammals, Prime Minister MK Stalin has ordered the usual 30-day break for AG Perarivalan, the order said. Shortly after the order, Ammal thanked Stalin on Twitter. Thanks to CM Stalin for assessing mothers’ feelings and understanding of Perarivala’s health and taking immediate action, she told Tamil. Upon completion of the prison formalities, Perarivalan would be allowed on parole. Last year, Madras high court granted Perarivalan parole for 30 days and the Supreme Court in November extended it by one week due to his ill health. Perarivalan is among seven convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi murder case. The former prime minister was assassinated on May 21, 1991, in Sriperumbudur by a female suicide bomber belonging to the Tamil Eelam Liberation Tigers (LTTE). Ammal has fought for the release of her son and all other convicts for decades, which has been backed by several groups in the state, including political parties such as Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) – who are also allies of the DMK-led government. His release has been opposed by the State Congress unit even after the Gandhi family has said they have pardoned the convicts. In 2018, the Tamil Nadu cabinet unanimously passed a resolution for the release of the seven convicts and sent it to Governor Banwarilal Puroh. Three years later, he refused to make a decision and said it was the President who was the competent authority to do so.

