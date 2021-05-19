AAP, BJP claim on the tweet of the Singapore version of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The VET on Wednesday claimed that BJP and its government were more concerned about their image abroad than children in India after the saffron party accused Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal of serious violations of constitutional regularity with his remarks on the Covid type in Singapore.

Both sides took action after Singapore summoned the Indian envoy and conveyed to him his strong objections to “unfounded allegations” by Kejriwal and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar slammed Delhi’s prime minister, saying he was not talking about India and irresponsible comments from those who need to know better can hurt long-term partnerships.

In his controversial tweet, Kayriwal had called on Tuesday to cancel all air services with Singapore with immediate effect, saying “a new type” of coronavirus found there could reach Delhi and was “too much dangerous “for children.

“Interference in foreign policy matters which is according to the Constitution of India is not a state entity constitutes a serious violation of constitutional regularity,” said BJP spokesman Gaurav Bhatia.

He accused Kejriwal of seeking political mileage at the cost of India’s image with his “irresponsible” tweet and said the Delhi prime minister continues to “nuance and cry” over one issue or another so that no one ask him about his “all-out failure” in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in the city.

“Kejriwal has presented his package of spreading confusion and anarchy and seems to be competing with Congress in spreading lies and destabilizing the country,” Bhatia accused.

The Aam Aadmi party nominated Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain to defend Kejriwal.

“Vaccines would be available to adults as well as children in the country if our foreign ministry were to show the same speed in procuring vaccines from other countries, with which it has reacted to the Kejriwal statement,” Sisodia said.

He said the BJP-led government needs to give priority to children, rather than play politics and “fix its image” abroad.

Jain also claimed that there was a “different type” of coronavirus spreading in Singapore.

“There are now many types of coronavirus in India … Their presence is ascertained through genome sequencing. It’s really another kind (in Singapore). “Whether it’s from Singapore, Delhi, America or London, what matters is that the species are different,” he told reporters.

Sisodia said, “Kejriwal talked about the Singapore type and the kids. “The issue is not Singapore, but the safety of our children,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister further claimed that the Center had failed to act when scientists and doctors alerted to the “London type” of COVID which has now led to a large number of deaths in India. Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal rightly announced two facts to the public – firstly, the development of the new species in Singapore and secondly how this species could affect children and India had to be careful, Sisodia said.

“However, instead of preparing or taking any action on this important contribution, the Central government has shown reprehensible behavior by playing free politics of guilt and lies,” he claimed.

BJP Delhi Unit criticized Sisodia saying he was enjoying “melodrama” to save Kejriwal from “confusion” save him from further embarrassment in Delhi, “said BJP Delhi spokesman Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

“It just shows that the party and its central government are more concerned about Singapore and the way Singapore looks at us. They will not bring in vaccines for children, but they are concerned about Singapore,” he said.

Bhatia claimed that the AAP government believes in the PPP model of “publicity, free politics and panic” as Kayriwal did not even try to verify before posting his controversial tweet.

In its statement, the Singapore foreign ministry said there is no “Singapore variant” and that the type prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is variant B.1.617.2.

MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the Indian High Commissioner conveyed to the Singapore government that the Delhi prime minister had no authority to comment on COVID variants.

Following Kejriwal’s tweet, Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri reminded him that all international flights have been banned since March 2020 and there is not even an air bubble deal with Singapore.

Only a few flights are being operated between the two countries under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back trapped Indians, he added.

“We are still monitoring the situation. “All precautionary measures are being taken”, Puri had noticed.

