NWT Mtis Nation sign framework for self-government, negotiations over land claims

Mtis executives in the Northwest Territory an agreement signed with Canada and the territorial government to negotiate their land claims marks a critical step towards self-government and the administration of their finances, land and services to members.

On Wednesday, NWTMtisNation announced that it has signed an agreement with two Canadian governments that will lead their negotiations on land claims, which have been under way for 25 years.

Garry Bailey, president of the Northwest Territory Mtis Nation (NWTMN), said the deal was a “missing component” of that work.

“The negotiation process will enable NWTMN to advance the self-determination rights and governance interests of our indigenous Mtis members and the three Mtis Councils. Building on our successes so far, we now have the ability to plan for our future of governance, “he said in a press release.

The signing of the self-government framework agreement is in line with the implementation of the principles of the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP), Bailey said.

He will “set the stage” to develop a constitution that regulates relations between the NWTMN, the three Mtis government councils and the indigenous Mtis members.

Through self-government, the NWTMN and councils will be recognized as legislative authorities with the ability to deliver programs, he said.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us to commit to our membership in terms of self-government options and negotiations with Canada and the US. [N.W.T. government], “he said.

NWT Mtis Nation President Garry Bailey signed a framework agreement for the negotiations on Wednesday. (Trevor Beck / Facebook)

‘A lot of work to do’

The interim Chairman of the Mtis Government of Strong Resolution, Arthur Beck, said self-government is “very important” because it gives them the authority to manage their lands and finances and to provide programs and services to their Mtis Native members.

Beck said he sets out an agreement for Canada and the NWT government to develop a government relationship with the government.

Trevor Beck, president of the Hay River Mtis Government Council said in a written statement “after many years of perseverance and battle, the Hay River Mtis Government Council is pleased that we have reached an agreement,” he said.

“We acknowledge that we have a lot of work to do,” he said.

Allan Heron, president of the Fort Smith Mtis Council said in a written statement that the agreement is a “symbolically important” step for Canada and the NWT governments to recognize the Mtis Nation and its status as a government.

The agreement will enable the council to form a government that reflects the unique identity of the Mtis peoples and their ongoing contributions to the NWT and Canada.

NWT Prime Minister Caroline Cochrane said in a statement that her government is “committed” to working with Mtis as they pursue their right to self-government.

“The conclusion of a self-government agreement will advance reconciliation and recognize and affirm the rights of the Mtis Nation Northwest Territory treaty,” she said.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett commended Mtis leaders for their leadership and determination.

“Strong, self-reliant indigenous nations who are able to govern effectively and fulfill their right to self-determination are critical to improving the well-being and economic prosperity of the indigenous northern communities,” she said.

Liberal MP Michael McLeod said he expects to make further progress through the deal.