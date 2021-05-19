Murder of Daniel Morgan: panel refuses to submit report | police

The independent panel investigating the Daniel Morgan scandal is rejecting requests from interior secretaries to submit his report before it is published, as senior police sources say nothing in the matter affects national security.

Priti Patel provoked outrage Tuesday by demanding that the findings be submitted for review before publication, angering both the Morgan family and members of the panel conducting the investigation.

Patel cited the need to consider national security and human rights obligations before making the report public.

But a source with close knowledge of the five Metropolitan police investigations into the matter and the documents involved, said: There are no national security issues involved. There are issues of national embarrassment.

The dispute has delayed the publication of the report, which was due next Monday, eight years after the investigation was launched.

The report, which spans more than 1,000 pages, was already in print when the Interior Ministry intervened.

Morgan, a private investigator, was killed in March 1987 in south London, with no one convicted of his murder and the Metropolitan Police who admitted corruption damaged the case. The Morgans family also believes that Rupert Murdochs media empire has questions to answer.

On Wednesday evening the panel, chaired by Ms. Nuala OLoan and Home Office officials were discussing the stalemate.

Raju Bhatt, a lawyer for the Morgan family, told the Guardian that the panel should remain firm, and the interior secretary should step down to end the Morgan family’s torture and their 34-year search for answers. He said the panel should consider the court’s actions.

Bhatt said the government had been complicit in police failures: Failure is not just the police, the Interior Ministry is complicit in these failures.

We are skeptical of the internal secretaries’ motives for unjustified and late interference. The family addresses the panel to appear before the internal secretary and to defend its independence and integrity.

If I were to advise the panel I would direct the panel to the high court if the interior secretary does not see the point.

The Guardian understands that Met did not request any special review to be undertaken by the government. And the panel believes the requests of the internal secretaries were not part of their agreement. There are fears that their independence could be jeopardized.

However, the Home Office highlighted some of the panel’s terms of reference, which, she said, allows it to look at the report before agreeing to publish it, and make changes as it sees fit.

The relevant section states: The Independent Panel shall submit its Final Report to the Secretary of the Interior, who shall make arrangements for its publication in Parliament.

A government source said: Before the interior secretary puts it before parliament, she must fulfill her legal obligations.

They relate to national security issues and that it complies with human rights obligations such as the right to life (Article 2) and the right to privacy (Article 8).

Labors Home Affairs spokesman Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “Without a doubt this is a very important and sensitive report. However, given that the Home Office ordered this report in 2013, ministers had years planned for its publication while the family had waited anxiously. Somewhat deeply disappointing that there has been a delay at the last minute, and the family deserves an answer to that. Any remaining work must be completed without delay.

Extensive panel investigation was ordered in 2013 by then-Home Secretary Theresa May.

It was charged to see police involvement in the murder; the role played by police corruption in protecting those responsible for murder and failure to tackle that corruption.

The panel also investigated the incidence of links between private investigators, police officers and journalists in the former News of the World and other parts of the media, and allegations of corruption involved in links between them.

The stalemate means that no date has been set for its publication.

The Interior Ministry insists there is nothing wrong with its motives for wanting to see the report before publication so that it can review it.

Once we receive the report, we can start those checks and agree on a publication date, a spokesman said.

The Home Secretary fully supports the first approach to the family and hopes to meet with them to discuss the report and its findings in person.

On Tuesday, the Morgans family said the delay in the reports was a blow to the teeth and only served to betray and thwart the panel’s intent.

In a statement, they added: The intervention of internal secretaries is not only unnecessary and contrary to the independence of the panels.

It is an outrage that betrays her ignorance and the ignorance of those who advise her about her powers in law and the terms of reference of the panels.

It also reveals a disturbing disregard of the public interest in preserving the independence of the panel and its report.