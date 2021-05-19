In a pro-farmers move, the government increases the fertilizer subsidy by a good 140%





Representative image Photo credit: IANS New Delhi: In what is being hailed as a historic move, the Government of India has decided to increase its main fertilizer subsidy DAP by 140%, thus lowering its rate by half. The move came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on the issue of fertilizer prices in which he was given a detailed presentation on how rising phosphoric acid, ammonia, etc. prices internationally were leading to an increase in DAP prices. . The prime minister insisted that farmers should get fertilizers at the old rates despite international price increases. Earlier today, the Congress party accused BJP of stabbing farmers in the back by raising Fertilizer prices. Congress asserted that the new prices would burden the farming community with an additional 20,000 buckets, and that no government in the last 73 years had come up with such a decision. He also recalled the DAP price at the time of UPA’s resignation in 2014, was Rs 1,075 per bag. Although government sources say Congress took a brief look at the timing of this crucial decision and so chose to hold a press conference just hours before the issue, so that they can take credit for a decision the government was already working on. more for months. Now the claim of Congress does not seem to hold much water. Despite the price of Rs 1,075 per bag in 2014 under UPA, today’s price has only increased by Rs 75, to Rs 1,200 per bag. So effectively is an increase of Rs 75 for a period of six and a half years. The subsidy for DAP fertilizers increased by 140%. Farmers receive a subsidy of Rs 1200 per DAP bag instead of Rs 500. Farmers receive a DAP bag for Rs 1200 instead of Rs 2,400. The government should spend an additional Rs 14,775 crore approximately in terms of this subsidy. The farmer has to get fertilizers at old rates despite rising international prices: PM Farmers’ well-being underpins government efforts: Prime Minister Last year, the current DAP price was Rs 1,700 per bag. In which the central government was providing a subsidy of Rs 500 per bag. So the companies were selling fertilizers to farmers for Rs 1,200 per bag. Recently, international prices of phosphoric acid, ammonia, etc. Used in DAP have increased by 60% to 70%. So the current price of a DAP bag is now Rs 2,400, which can be sold by fertilizer companies at Rs 1,900 after being considered a subsidy of Rs 500. With today’s decision, farmers will continue to receive a DAP bag for Rs 1,200. The center spends about Rs 80,000 crore on chemical fertilizer subsidies each year. With the increase in the DAP subsidy, the Government of India will spend an additional 14,775 crore as subsidy in the Kharif season.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos