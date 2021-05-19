More than half of Caribbean lizards and snakes became extinct after Europeans arrived | science

By Elizabeth Pennisi Can. 19, 2021, 2:50 PM

When European explorers arrived in the Caribbean 500 years ago, they simply did not destroy the lives of the indigenous people they encountered, changing the entire ecosystem. Up to 70% of snakes and lizards living on some islands may be extinct, a new study suggests. And it was not just the colonists who were responsible: It was the cats, rats and breeds that they brought with them.

The findings suggest that not humans, in themselves, cause problems for vulnerable species, but, We see very different effects depending on how those people interact with their environment, says Erle Ellis, a geographer at the University of Maryland County. of Baltimore, who was not involved in the work. The new results, he adds, are critical to future conservation efforts.

Scientists know little about where lizards, snakes, and other reptiles live compared to animals known as pandas. They know even less about the ancient history of these animals. However, there is a growing understanding that these species play key roles in their ecosystems: They pollinate plants, disperse seeds, eat small animals like insects, and eat themselves from even larger animals. Some even change the landscape themselves by sinking to the ground.

So Corentin Bochaton, a zoo archaeologist at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History, headed to the Caribbean biodiversity hotspot. He and his colleagues visited caves previously excavated on six islands in Guadeloupe, a group of French-ruled islands in the eastern Caribbean. After sifting impurities into various layers of the cave floors and passing through the findings of previous excavations, they collected tens of thousands of bone fragments, some up to 3 millimeters.

Among the 43,000 fossils discovered, researchers identified 16 distinct species of lizards and snakes. They divided their fossils into four groups: those 32,000 to 11,000 years old, those 11,650 to 2540 years old, those 2450 to 458 years old (a period after the indigenous inhabitants of the islands arrived, but before European explorers did), and they dating from 458 years ago to the present day.

An island hosted at least four species of snakes and five species of lizards 11,000 years ago, none of them exist there today, the team reports today on Advances in Science . They were eventually replaced by four other lizard species, two of which made their first appearance about 2000 years ago, and two of which arrived after the Europeans. These new species are likely to come from other parts of the Caribbean.

Bochaton and his colleagues further traced the evolutionary history of snakes and lizards in Guadeloupe over the past 40,000 years. At least 13 species of reptiles flourished before the arrival of Christopher Columbus in 1493, they found, prevalent among at least 76 populations. For thousands of years, neither climate change nor the presence of indigenous people proved to be a problem.

But roughly half of those populations disappeared within 350 years of European settlement and at least three species of snakes and five lizards became extinct. Some islands lost up to 70% of their reptile species. Lizards were likely victims of invading animals that arrived with Europeans, such as mangroves and cats, or died after losing their habitat in sugar cane fields and grazing, researchers say. Iguanas and five other newly arrived lizards took their place. Bochaton says the pattern is likely to have been repeated across all other islands in the Caribbean.

It is not clear what these losses meant for island ecosystems, but the findings are a little disturbing, says Jonathan Losos, an evolutionary ecologist at the University of Washington in St. Louis. Louis who was not involved in the new job. That’s because he and other scientists have spent many of their careers studying the interaction between ecology and evolution in reptiles living throughout the Caribbean today. What [is] today it has only existed for a few centuries, he explains. We have a very one-sided view, given the relatively short histories of some of these animals in the region.

The results also support a growing theory among scientists: that biodiversity can continue to exist alongside humans when they manage the land with consistent practices common among indigenous people, Ellis says. Its reliance on stories that people all over the world are seeing.