Eisenhower Fellowships names 2021-2022 Eisenhower Global Scholars | tidings

PHILADELPHIA, May 19, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – Strengthening its lively partnership with two prestigious European universities, Eisenhower Scholarships today named its class 2021-2022 of the four global Eisenhower researchers.

The unique program, inaugurated in 2020, harnesses the power and prestige of EF’s diversified global network of mid-career career professionals to inspire, empower and connect a new generation of American leaders, sending them to Europe for one year of postgraduate study leading to a master.

This fall four recent graduates of American universities will begin a year of all paid expenses of intensive academic study and cultural immersion in Oxford University IN United Kingdom and at IE University in Madrid.

Swathi Ramprasad, a graduate of Duke University, and Samuel Vilchez Santiago, a graduate of Princeton University, will attend Oxford Blavatnik Government School to pursue a Master’s degree in Public Policy. Alexandra Duffy, a graduate of University of Tulane, and Ariel Rebecca Zlatkin, a graduate of Wellesley College, will attend IE University to pursue a Master’s degree in International Relations with a focus on innovation and entrepreneurship.

Ramprasad, 21, founder of The Duke The Cyber ​​Policy and Gender Violence Initiative is its main researcher. Her honorary thesis on the demographic bias of condition-setting algorithms was awarded the “highest difference” by The Duke Sanford School of public policy. She ran a program through The Duke The Kenan Institute of Ethics that linked 40 recently displaced refugee women to university mentors. She wants to use the knowledge she gets Oxford to create a multilingual website for the Kosovo refugee population Durham, North Carolina.

Santiago, 24, was born in Venezuela. He was 13 years old when United States granted asylum to his family as political refugees fleeing persecution by the regime of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, which his parents opposed. He co-founded the Familias Presentes Movement, a nonprofit that advocates for better educational opportunities for Latino students throughout Florida. As the youngest member ever appointed to Orange County (Fla.) Charter Review Commission, he supported proposals to expand access to clean water, protect conservation lands and strengthen environmental regulations. He wants to use his studies in Oxford to develop an interdisciplinary approach to policy advocacy and “continue to grow as a public servant”.

Duffy, 22, has her goals for a career that promotes financial literacy and reforming global lending practices. As a budget policy practitioner for New Orleans City Council, she identified misreported funds, resulting in budget reallocations to support alternative public safety approaches. She is passionate about personal finance, budgeting, saving and reasonable use of credit. She wants to increase access to financial education, especially for women using microfinance, by creating a global online platform to display financial literacy tutorials and curated digital information.

Zlatkin, 24, served four years on the board Of Wellesley Hillel Branch, ensuring that the interests and needs of Jewish students were heard by the larger student body. As the philanthropic chair of her college’s Historical Society, she organized volunteer events in nonprofit areas, including a shelter for the homeless nearby. Through the Connecticut Association for Human Services, it provided tax-free services to low-income residents. She wants to use her IE studies to prepare for a career in public service with a focus on trade between United States and the Spanish-speaking world.

In addition to their year of study, Global Scholars will collaborate with Eisenhower’s global network of scholarship executives from government, business, civil society, education, science, healthcare, the arts and journalism. At the end of their studies, they will be offered a three-month optional professional internship in their field.

Chairman of the Eisenhower Stock Exchange, former US Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, welcomed four new Global researchers into the program, now in its second year.

The Eisenhower Global Scholars Program is an exciting opportunity to expand the President’s legacy Dwight Eisenhower, one of America ‘s greatest military leaders and statesmen, for a new generation of Americans, “Gates said.” These impressive young people will take their place in a dynamic global network of influential leaders aiming to make a positive impact on the world. “

Now in his 68th year and named the 34th President of America, Eisenhower Fellowships brings together innovative leaders from all walks of life from around the world to tackle major challenges to better the world around them. Since 1953, more than 2,400 mid-career leaders from 115 countries have benefited from the unique, personalized experience of an Eisenhower Scholarship.

