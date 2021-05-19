Nova Scotia RCMP charges four with death of one person whose body was found in burnt van





Nova Scotia RCMP has charged four people with the death of a man whose body was found in a burnt van nearly a year ago. The Mounties issued a statement Wednesday saying Rebecca Elizabeth Moir of the Five Islands, NS, and Brandon Doucette of LArdoise, NS, were charged with the murder of 51-year-old Robert Michael Campbell of Falmouth, NS They say Moir, 37, and Doucette, 28, were arrested without incident at an undisclosed location Tuesday. The story goes down the ad An RCMP spokesman said on Wednesday the Crown has not yet decided whether the charges should be first-degree or second-degree murder. Meanwhile, Darroll Murray Atwell of Robinson Corner, NS and Devyn Adam Dennis of Bishopville, NS, were arrested last Friday and charged with minor offenses, including indecent interference with human remains, fractures and entry, arson and being an accessory of a criminal offense. On the morning of May 24, 2020, police were called to investigate a home invasion in Wolfville Ridge, NS, where two residents had fled after unknown individuals entered their home while they were sleeping. Officers at the scene found that someone was injured in the house but was not one of the residents. At the time, police confirmed that the apparent attack was not believed to be a random event. They also said the suspects were seen leaving the area in a gray van. Shortly after 7 a.m. the same day, police found Campbells wreckage in a burnt gray van in the Rock Road area of ​​St. Louis. Croix, NS, about 40 miles southeast of Wolfville Ridge. Both Moir and Doucette have also been charged with criminal negligence that led to the death, possession of a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. They were taken into custody and were expected to appear in court on Wednesday. The story goes down the ad Moir is also facing a charge of possession of a firearm while in custody, and Doucette is facing additional charges of running and firing a firearm. Atwell, 42, and Dennis, 26, were being held in custody and are expected to appear Friday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Kentville, NS. Our morning and evening update newsletters have been written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the most important headline days. Sign up today.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos