Delhi CM does not talk about India: Center rejects Kayriwals’ remark on ‘Singapore strain’

AFTER SINGAPORE conveyed her strong opposition to Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwals by warning a Kovid tension from that place, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar assured the island country that it was India ‘s strong partner in the fight against the virus. But in an unusual departure from the norm, he also targeted Kejriwal for irresponsible comments from those who should know better and said the Delhi CM is not talking about India.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) also targeted the Delhi Prime Minister, saying he had no authority to comment on the Covid variants or civil aviation policy in relation to Kayriwal’s call for a halt to air services. from Singapore.

Responding to Jaishankar’s comments on Kejriwal’s controversial remarks, Delhi Deputy Prime Minister Manish Sisodia said the statement was intended to convey concerns to the country’s children while the Center focuses only on its image abroad.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also spoke on the issue, saying politicians should stick to the facts and that there is no Singaporean variant, while posting a section on Indian Covid variants by Nature, the scientific journal.

Thanking Jaishankar, Balakrishnan said, Let us focus on resolving the situation in our respective countries and helping each other. No one is safe until everyone is safe.

Singapore and India have been strong partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore’s role as a logistics center and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks to our extraordinary relationship. @VivianBala https://t.co/x7jcmoyQ5a Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 19, 2021

On Tuesday, Kayriwal had said that a The Covid variant was found in Singapore a third wave could start in India and can be especially dangerous for children. He also called on the Center to immediately suspend air services from Singapore.

On Tuesday evening, the Singapore Ministry of Health responded that there is no truth in the allegations and that there is no Singapore variant. The strain that has been prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is variant B.1.617.2, which originates in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown that this variant B.1.617.2 is associated with several groups in Singapore, she said.

On Wednesday, Singapore’s foreign ministry said it regretted the baseless allegations and was disappointed that a prominent political figure had failed to establish the facts before making such claims. She said the Ministry summoned Indian High Commissioner P Kumaran to express these concerns.

In New Delhi, MEA spokesman Arindam Bagchi said: “The Government of Singapore today called on our High Commissioner to convey strong opposition to the Delhi CM tweet on the ‘Singapore variant’. The High Commissioner clarified that the Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy.

Minutes later, Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. Singapore and India have been strong partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore’s role as a logistics center and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks to our extraordinary relationship, he posted.

However, irresponsible comments from those who need to know better can hurt long-term partnerships. Therefore, let me clarify – Delhi CM is not talking about India, he posted.

In diplomatic circles, it is extremely unusual for the MEA to announce the call of its top diplomat, and for the Minister of Foreign Affairs to publicly criticize a Prime Minister elected by his country in this way.

Speaking to reporters, Sisodia accused the Center of not caring for children and BJP for starting low-level politics.

Reactions from the Center and BJP make it clear that while Kejriwal is concerned about children, BJP and Center are concerned about Singapore. The center and BJP do not worry about children, he said.

Sisodia also accused the Center of not taking seriously the version that was discovered in London. Scientists had warned of the new species. The government did not pay attention and because of this kind and because of the tranquility of the Centers, look what happened in the country, he said.

Today doctors and scientists are again saying that children are in danger in the next wave, but we are not ready to understand. The issue is not Singapore, it’s the children… You want to play politics over Singapore, we are looking with folded hands to save our children… The center is free to worry about their image, we will worry about our children, he said .

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said: When the flights were coming from London, we raised an alarm and said they should stop … We will do everything we can to save Delhi and the country.

Under current protocols, those under the age of 18 are not eligible for the Covid vaccine. Last week, the General Inspector of Drugs of India (DCGI) approved Bharat Biotech to conduct the phase II / III clinical trial of Covaxin in the 2-18 age group.

Informing reporters, Singapore High Commissioner Simon Wong said, We want to put the unfortunate chapter behind us. I leave it to the Government of India to resolve it. Appreciate the clear explanation from the government, the holders of prominent Government political offices should have the responsibility not to spread misinformation.

India and Singapore have cooperated for international aid after the second increase. Singapore has shipped cryogenic containers or ISO containers to upgrade liquid oxygen supplies, in addition to oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machinery / ventilators.