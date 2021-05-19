Govt increases fertilizer subsidy by 14,775 crore as global levels rise





The Union Government on Wednesday increased the subsidy for fertilizers before the kharif or summer season sown until 14,775 crore for pillow prices following a sharp rise in international rates that have prompted domestic fertilizer firms to raise prices. Prices of some farm chemicals have risen sharply due to costly imports amid estimates that a normal monsoon will increase demand this year. The Union Government increased its subsidy for di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), a major crop nutrient, by almost 140%, from 500 a bag for 1200 Thus, despite the increase in the international market prices of DAP, it has been decided to continue its sale at the older price of 1200 Rs and the central government has decided to bear the entire burden of the price increase, an official statement said. On May 17, HT reported that the Center was considering an increase in fertilizer subsidy following a May 13 meeting between Union Fertilizer Minister Sadananda Gowda, Interior Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar . International commodity prices for some major crop nutrients, such as di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) and 22 grades of phosphate and potassium fecal (P&K) grades, have seen a jump of up to 70%. Millions of farmers depend on crop nutrients during the monsoon season from June to September to grow a variety of summer crops, including paddy, pulses, grams, onions, and whole grains. The budget estimate 2021-22 for the fertilizer subsidy is 80,000 crore. Fertilizer consumption is also expected to be higher this year. We expect an increase of almost 10% in demand for fertilizer, said an official of the Ministry of Agriculture, asking not to be named. Fertilizer demand could be around 35 million tonnes over the next summer planted season, up from 32 million tonnes last year. A key reason for a higher forecast forecast has been the forecast of a normal monsoon 2021, the third consecutive year of optimal rainfall. The Meteorological Department of India on April 16 forecast that rainfall during the monsoon season from June to September will be 98%. Rainfall between 94-106% is considered normal. The government pays its subsidy to fertilizer companies, who sell it at a discount to farmers through a system called the nutrient-based subsidy regime. The fertilizer subsidy is paid to producers based on sales data generated through point of sale (PoS) equipment by retailers. Rising international prices and, at the same time, higher demand projected during the kharif season would have put pressure on farmers as well as producers. May have brought about a mismatch between supply and demand. The subsidy will ensure the proper availability of DAP, whose consumption is usually higher during kharif, said Abhishek Agrawal of Comtrade, a commodity trading firm.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos