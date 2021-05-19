HSE staff will be paid as normal this week despite the cyber attack





The Health Service executive has said that the health service personnel who will receive their salaries this week will be paid as normal, despite the cyber attack on his computer systems. However she has warned that some issues may arise regarding the payroll next week and that she was continuing to work on possible unforeseen adjustments. The HSE told staff on Wednesday that payroll adjustments would continue this week as normal. This is based on returns submitted last week before the normal payroll closing date before the IT cyber attack occurred. Our focus is also on payrolls in the coming weeks and we will continue to work on any unforeseen measures when they become necessary. We anticipate that some more issues may arise next week. It is understandable that the HSE expects that staff paid on Thursday will receive the appropriate amounts. Top priority On Tuesday, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said it was an absolute high priority for the HSE that staff to be paid this week would receive their salaries. However, he said, the HSEs payroll system was out of action at the stage that emerged from the cyber attack in recent weeks. The HSE held talks Wednesday on the issue of pay with unions representing health care staff. The Siptu union told members after the meeting that the HSE was making final arrangements to pay staff this week for full hours which would include base salary, premium payments and overtime. The challenges advised by the HSE are being presented for next week and opportunities are being considered to address this. These include options such as: 1. according to the adjustments for this week, ie. Pay staff for working hours, or 2. repeat the last paycheck that may result in any changes to premiums or overtime. The HSE committed to a further meeting early next week to update on salary adjustments to be implemented for the week beginning May 24, Siptu said. Pension and tax The union said normal deductions will be taken from payments such as pension contributions and income tax. He said the issue of receipts remains to be clarified and that the HSE had also given a commitment to make adjustments regarding any new staff to ensure they were paid as normal. Siptu said the unions were told that some voluntary health bodies known as Section 38 organizations would have their own payroll system and would be affected by the cyber attack on the HSE. However, some of these organizations use the HSE system and similar arrangements would apply in these cases as with the health authorities themselves. Personnel in the bodies of Section 38 shall be deemed to be public service personnel. Assistant Secretary-General of Frsa Chris Cully said he had received a commitment that HSE would provide another update early next week regarding the payroll for staff to be paid next week.

