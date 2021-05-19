Migrants push back to Ceuta, Spain after tightening border security

CEUTA, Spain / FNIDEQ, Morocco (Reuters) – Hundreds of migrants tried to cross the security force in Ceuta on Wednesday as Spain pushed for the expulsion of thousands who had swum or climbed into its North African enclave over the past two years. day

About two-thirds of the roughly 8,000 migrants who arrived in Ceuta, including unaccompanied children, have been deported, Spanish authorities say, although many of the returnees said they would try to reach Europe again.

As thousands gathered in the Moroccan border town of Fnideq, near the border with Ceuta, hundreds clashed after it got dark with Moroccan riot police, throwing stones and burning a motorcycle and a rubbish bin, a Reuters witness said.

The rush of migrants began on Monday when Morocco appeared to loosen border controls, a move widely interpreted as revenge for Spaniards hosting a Western Sahara independence leader.

As the dense afternoon fog descended on Wednesday, hundreds of young people tried to approach the six-meter-high (20-meter-high) border fence before being repulsed by Moroccan police, who later prompted the crowd to disperse.

Others had entered the water and started swimming towards Ceutas beach a few hundred meters (yards) away. Spanish television showed the army meeting the boys as they reached the shore. About 1,500 underage migrants are now in reception centers in Ceuta from this and previous waves, Spain said.

On the northern tip of Morocco opposite Gibraltar and with a population of 80,000, the enclave has periodically been a magnet for refugees seeking a quick route to Europe. But Rabat has hit border traffic in recent years.

Juice and a cake

I am not losing hope. I have friends in Ceuta where I can stay until I have a chance to move to Spain, Souhail Abbadi, a man in his 20s from Tangier in northwestern Morocco, told Reuters.

Earlier, Spanish police and soldiers escorted long queues of Moroccans and other mostly sub-Saharan Africans through a port back to Morocco.

They gave us juice and a cake, that’s all, said Mohamed, from Ait Melloul in southwestern Morocco, after Spanish soldiers returned it as soon as it arrived.

He and many other returnees gathered in Fnideq, where they said they were not receiving help.

The rights group Amnesty International said Spanish security forces had used violence, including beating migrants or throwing them into the sea. He also accused Morocco of using migrants as hostages in its dispute with Spain.

The migrants interviewed by Reuters said they had been beaten by Spanish security forces before being sent back to Morocco. A Reuters reporter seeing the achievements in Ceuta on Wednesday did not see any beatings or people being thrown into the sea.

Many of the migrants still in Ceuta were children, some aged seven and some without families, said Spanish Social Rights Minister Ione Belarre.

Many of them did not know the consequences of crossing the border. And many of them want to return, she told TVE.

Reuters television footage showed hundreds of teenagers being processed in a warehouse where Red Cross officials provided food and drink.

WHAT DO YOU HAVE IN SPAIN?

Morocco’s human rights minister El Mustapha Ramid suggested late Tuesday that Rabat was justified in easing border controls after Polisario Front rebel leader Brahim Ghali entered Spain.

What did Spain expect from Morocco, which sees its neighbor hosting the leader of a group that took up arms against the kingdom? he wrote in a Facebook post.

Madrid said it had taken a humanitarian decision to allow Ghali, whose move seeks independence for Moroccan-led Western Sahara.

In a further twist, Spain’s high court summoned Ghali to appear on June 1 for a preliminary hearing in a war crimes case against him, but he refused to sign the letters, a court document seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday. .

A source close to the investigation said he could seek diplomatic immunity under an Algerian passport.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez did not link the events in Ceuta to Ghalis’ situation, calling Morocco a friend of Spain, although Rabat withdrew its ambassador to Madrid for consultations.

Moroccan authorities did not respond to requests for comment.