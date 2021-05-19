News in Australia live: Doctors warn that we have lowered ducks until they are vaccinated; talks on vaccine passports News from Australia

Prime Minister of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian, will provide an update on vaccine coverage at 11:00.
18:04
Morrison has not been informed of the quarantine camp proposal, Palaszczuk says
The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has not been properly informed about the proposal of the quarantine camp in Queenslands by his department, says the Prime Minister.
AAP reports that Wagner Corporation wants to build a Covid-19 quarantine facility that will host up to 1,000 passengers and 300 staff at Wellcamp near Toowoomba.
The federal government has repeatedly said the plan lacks essential details on who will lead the health operations and how far it will go.
Annastacia Palaszczuk will not set a price on the facility but insists the prime minister has all the required information.
All the information has been passed on to the departments and I sat down yesterday with the officials of my departments, and there have been so many conversations going back and forth, she told Nine Network on Thursday.
So I really think the prime minister should get a full notification from his department.
Palaszczuk said the regional quarantine would keep potential Covid-19 cases away from Brisbane and allow more freedom of movement along the wider east coast.
Updated
17:54
Queensland is still putting pressure on the Toowoomba quarantine structure.
17:48
CSL Chief of Medical Affairs, Dr Jonathan Anderson, was following up with the Queensland Prime Minister to encourage people to get the flu, but was also asked about the AstraZeneca vaccine, which CSL is producing in Australia.
He said CSL is producing about 1 million vaccines a week now and is available from GPs and mass vaccination centers now for those who are qualified. He said people concerned about the vaccine should talk to their GP:
What I can say when it comes to vaccination is that we really want people to be vaccinated against any infection before it happens in the community. So if we have flu outbreaks, if we have Covid outbreaks, we want people to be vaccinated before they reach the community rather than after they arrive.
Updated
17:43
Prime Minister of Queensland, Annastacia Palaszczuk, was just on the morning ABC news and was asked about the lack of vaccines in the state so far. She said it was being distributed through general practitioners and there is an expectation that the federal health minister, Greg Hunt, will announce today pharmacies will be able to vaccinate people. She said a key issue was the size of Queensland:
You know how decentralized we are here in Queensland. And then this will offer Pfizer and Moderna over the last quarter. So a lot of work, a lot of planning is going into it.
When asked about vaccine reluctance, she said people should sit down and talk to their GPs, but added that she thinks the federal government will increase its communication campaign about people receiving the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming weeks.
There has been speculation that the federal government may require people traveling across the country to have a vaccine passport, but Palaszczuk said she agreed with her NSW counterpart, Gladys Berejiklian that it was not necessary:
Well, I think the Prime Minister of New South Wales and I are one on this issue. I do not know how a passport would work in Australia. For me, there has been no discussion in the national cabinet on how it would work, why it would be necessary. So I just think you know, we need to have more of a discussion about that, and like I said yesterday, maybe we should first go to the federal cabinet of prime ministers for them to have a discussion, to see what they think of the idea
Updated
17:34
New Zealand will reveal the budget today
Alsoshtë also New Zealand budget day. This will happen at 12:00 of AEST. VET has a summary of some of what we can expect today.
The government has rigged announcements so far in each of those areas, with Jacinda ArdernThe government s allocates $ NZ1.4bn ($ A1.3bn) for vaccines.
Everyone agrees that this is one of our number one priorities, Minister Covid-19 Chris Hipkins said
It will be the single largest enterprise we have ever asked our health system to do.
The funding envelope covers 30 million doses of vaccine, from four manufacturers, as well as distribution costs.
In March, under growing pressure to ease an out-of-control housing market, he announced a $ NZ3.8 billion ($ A5.4 billion) package to remove supply blocks.
In recent days, government figures have suggested it will be most of its spending on housing.
The work has done well in a budget commitment to pay early childhood educators the same as kindergarten teachers, which will cost NZ $ 170 million ($ A158 million).
It has also funded a public sector climate package of NZ67.4 million ($ A62.6 million) to electrify its car fleet and switch to clean energy sources for schools.
Approximately $ NZ110m ($ A102m) will go towards improving breast and cervical cancer screening services.
Updated
17:28
NSW provides killer rat poison to farmers
NSW has won what the government calls one of the strongest chemicals in the world for killing mice to fight rodents that are causing catastrophic damage in regional areas, AAP reports.
Farmers and people in regional cities have been battling since last year with a rat plague that has destroyed crops, damaged tons of hay harvested and wheat, infiltrated homes and reserved water and caused millions of dollars in damage.
The NSW government said Thursday it had provided 5,000 liters of anti-clotting bromadiolone enough to handle about 95 tonnes of wheat and would provide it for free once federal authorities had approved its use.
By providing a local supply of chemicals we ensure that the NSW government is prepared not to wait for overseas shipments without immediate supply issues, Minister of Agriculture Adam Marshall said
Experts will treat grain manufacturers with bromadiolone completely free to build a mice-free fortress to protect the pins.
When used in conjunction with zinc phosphide bait in the field, farmers will have a multi-layered protection against rodents.
Farmers will be notified where to bring their grain for treatment once site locations are confirmed.
The poison has yet to be approved for use by the Australian Authority of Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines to conditionally leave the perimeter of the hull.
Updated
17:22
Good morning, and welcome to the live blog for Thursday. I am Josh Taylor and will relay the news to you this morning.
The Australian Medical Association is warning that people over the age of 50 should not expect mRNA vaccines to be more available later this year and should be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine now.
deputy Chris moytold ABC The AMA is concerned that due to closed borders and a strict quarantine system, Australians were becoming complacent about Covid-19:
I would say as someone who has been sitting in some of those meetings and seeing for example what is going on outside the country where there is a Covid tsunami and also the development of variants, that the ducks were sitting as a place and as individuals until we get a significant proportion of the vaccinated population, especially those over 50 years of age.
Meanwhile, the Australian government is in talks with the International Air Transport Association over a new digital certificate that could unblock out-of-quarantine travel abroad for vaccinated Australians.
Qantas has tried the vaccine passport, but is likely to remain prime minister, Scott Morrison, says Singapore is likely to be the next country Australia forms a quarantine-free travel bubble, but again he has said it is far away.
Its also the budget day of Victoria. We will have the full news from the blockade at 1pm, but it is being reported that the budget deficit is $ 17.4 billion, $ 6 billion better than forecast at the end of last year as the state that passed the longest blockade in Australia withdraws.
Let’s get into it.
Updated
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos