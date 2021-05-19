Kenya’s president names first female chief :: WRAL.com

– President Kenyan Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed Court of Appeals Judge Martha Koome as the East African country’s first chief prosecutor and chief justice.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in a special Gazette Announcement an official publication announcing the actions and decisions of the government hours after the approval of parliament.

In exercising the powers conferred by the constitution. “I, Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenyan Defense Forces, appoint Martha Karambu Koome to be the Chief Prosecutor of the Republic of Kenya,” Kenyatta said in a statement.

She replaces David Maraga, who made history by leading the Supreme Court when he annulled Kenyatta’s 2017 re-election victory citing lawlessness and irregularities and ordering new elections.

Prior to this historic decision, it was unprecedented in Africa for an opposition party to succeed in making a court decision to overturn a presidential election.

Kenyatta won the second election after the opposition boycotted the turnout, saying the electoral authority had not implemented the necessary reforms to ensure free and fair polls.

Koome won the post of chief justice over nine other candidates, including some of the country’s most prominent lawyers and academics. Candidates were interviewed live on TV by the Judicial Service Commission in April.

Koome, 61, has had a distinguished career with over 33 years in private legal practice and as a member of the judiciary.

Her appointment has not been without controversy. One of the candidates, lawyer Fred Ngatia, was impressed with how commission members elected Koome, saying the process had been manipulated. Macau Mutua, a Kenyan law professor working in the US, is seeking orders to force the judicial commission to release the results of each candidate in order to give legitimacy to the selection process.

None of the High Court judges has applied for the post of chief prosecutor, raising speculation that they were afraid to take the cloak because of the pressure Maraga received after the annulment of Kenyatta’s re-election. Maraga said he received death threats following the 4-2 Supreme Court ruling against Kenyatta.

High Court judges failed to rule on an opposition petition to halt the new election after unknown assailants shot and seriously injured the police officer who was the driver for the deputy chief justice the day before.

Calling the judges fraudulent, Kenyatta vowed to reconsider the annulment of his victory once he is re-elected and since then the judiciary budget has been reduced. Kenyatta has also refused to appoint 40 judges who were approved by the Judicial Service Commission in order to help reduce backlogs before the courts.

Koome now faces the task of judging any challenge to the upcoming presidential election to be held in August 2022.

She studied law at the University of Nairobi, graduating from the Kenya School of Law in 1987 with a distinction, and was subsequently admitted to the list of lawyers.

She joined the International Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya and was elected president of the organization. Koome led the civil rights organization in supporting the establishment of the family division of the Supreme Court, as well as the adoption of laws to protect the rights of families and children. She served on the council of the Justice Association from 1993 to 1996 and has also been treasurer of the East African Law Association.

Koome was appointed as a judge in 2003 and served on the African Union Committee on the Rights and Welfare of the Child between 2005 and 2010. She headed the Land and Environment Division of the Supreme Court.

Koome received a Master of Laws degree from the University of London in 2010 and in 2012 she was appointed to the Court of Appeal.