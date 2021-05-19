From 209 in Palestine community

Palestinian flags fluttered high and proud this weekend over the highway overpass near Walnut Road in Turlock as protesters showed solidarity with Palestine following the latest Israeli airstrikes against Palestinians.

The group gathered to protest against cat, a rental company that leases construction equipment to anyone in need. This company has beensupplying Israel with bulldozing equipment for decades now and machinery are being used to unfairly evict Palestinians from their homes as well as destroy important buildings.

Although the terror that Israel is inflicting on the Palestinians has recently been making headlines due to airstrikes and destruction that are reported throughout the news, this is not a recent or new phenomenon. In fact, this is only the first time it is attracting international attention, but it has continued for nearly 100 years, escalating greatly within the last 70 years.

Initially this conflict started when Britain took control of the Ottoman Empire after World War 1. This included parts of the Middle East as well as the area, originally known as Palestine. In Palestine there was a majority Arab population and a Jewish minority but also a great tension between the two. This land is considered sacred land for the Jewish population, so they think they have the right to occupy the land, but the land was already occupied by the Palestinians at that time.

From 1920-1940 there was an increase in migration within the Jewish population in Palestine because they were being persecuted during World War 2. In the mid-1940s, after World War II, the Jewish population was severely displaced due to the Holocaust and there was no where to go. The United Nations intervened and in 1947 decided that Palestine would be divided into two. Half would be the Jewish population and the other half would be the Arab population. This was accepted by the Jewish population, but not the Arabs.

As time went on, the Jewish population slowly took away from the Palestinians not only their land and rights, but their security, freedom and common sense. This has been supported by all the Imperialist powers like the United Kingdom, France, Canada and even the United States. President Joe Bidens’s administration recently approved one $ 735 million arms sales in the state of Israel. These weapons will be used to inflict more terrorism on the Palestinians.

To see all the injustice happening is what prompted people from 209 to gather in front of the Cat building and show solidarity with the Palestinians.

To Stan State Alum and organizer Julissa Ruiz Ramirez, what is happening in Palestine seemed familiar to what happened here, on this earth.

It was not through peace and not violence and apparent fate, it was through violence and genocide that the US invaded this land. We do not want this to happen to our Palestinian comrades, but it has happened. The Israeli occupation has been carrying out genocide, ethnic cleansing, [and] violence against Palestinians, said Ruiz Ramirez.

Following her remarks, Ruiz Ramirez also read a statement issued by Congressman Josh Harder following the recent airstrikes in Gaza. The full statement can be found here but specifically, Congressman Harder stated, I condemn Hamas’ indiscriminate attacks on peaceful men, women and children. Israel has a right to defend itself against these attacks. Extremist forces in Jerusalem must also show restraint rather than escalate this violence.

The crowd showed disapproval in his statement, stating that the condemnation of both parties is a misinterpretation of the situation when one party suffers more than the other.

Samuel Garcia, community activist and member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL) also spoke at the protest. He stressed American interest in Israel by claiming, Israel is the art of American Imperialism within the Middle East. He went on to explain that if it were not for Israel, the Americans could not have been in Iraq, Afghanistan or anywhere in the Middle East.

For every American soldier and base in the Middle East, the starting point is Israel, Garcia said.

After local activists spoke, the group marched on the street from the Cat building to the highway overpass chanting, From river to sea, Palestine will be free!

Stan State student Lourdes Carrillo Alvarado (senior, Child Development) said she loved how the protest went. I thought it was good to protest over the highway overpass. The view of the wave of the Palestinian flag from one side to the other looked quite beautiful. When asked if she would take part in another protest she said, Yes, I would like to continue to show my support to the Palestinians. It breaks my heart to see the noise made by rockets and children looking for their toys in the rubbish.

Guadalupe Piceno (senior, Business, Ethnic Studies) also attended the protest. She felt it was a powerful event.

It was a powerful experience seeing the amount of solidarity we had with the honars for an international cause within the Central Valley. “I think this shows that a lot of seeds have started to sprout here and there is a strong solidarity between marginalized communities here as well,” Piceno said.

The seeds of liberation are being sown all over the world. They can be found here, in the Central Valley within our local activists, but also oceans away from other countries. Whether in 559, 209, or Palestine, the seeds for liberation were sown and slowly began to germinate. Oppression is a global issue and through solidarity, one day we will all be free and sprout like a water lily.

Another protest in solidarity with Palestine is coming this Saturday, May 22 at 10 in Modesto at the Vintage Faire Mall in front of the Buffalo Wild Wings. More informationcan be found at @cvbipocc Instagram page!