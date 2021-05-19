France proposes Israel-Gaza ceasefire resolution to UN, Middle East News and Top Stories

GAZA / JERUSALEM France has proposed a UN Security Council resolution, in coordination with Egypt and Jordan, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is in Paris for summits on Africa, agreed on the resolution in a video conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, the French president’s office said on Tuesday.

“The three countries agreed on three simple elements: The shooting must stop, the time has come for a ceasefire and the UN Security Council must deal with the issue,” the Elysee Palace said.

France, which has called for a speedy ceasefire for several days, said it supports Egypt-led mediation.

Mr Macron had stressed on Monday the importance of Egyptian mediation following talks in Paris with Mr Sisi, a key ally and client of France’s defense, despite concerns by Cairo rights activists.

The UN Security Council has failed to adopt a simple statement on the conflict with the United States, a staunch ally of Israel, after rejecting three draft preliminary statements proposed by China, Norway and Tunisia calling for an end to the fighting.

China’s Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun said that during a closed-door meeting, members “listened to the proposal made by our French counterpart in the Council and for China, of course, we are supportive of all efforts to facilitate the end of the crisis and the return of peace in the Middle East.

An Israeli military source said the country was assessing whether the conditions were right to halt its air campaign against Palestinian militants in Gaza, but was preparing for “more days” of attacks if necessary.

“We are seeing when is the right moment for a ceasefire,” the source said yesterday. Israel was assessing whether its goal of degrading the fighting capability of Hamas rulers in Gaza had been achieved, the person said.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces hit Gaza with airstrikes and Hamas militants resumed cross-border rocket attacks yesterday, putting pressure on a conflict that has caused widespread destruction in the Palestinian enclave and threatened cities deep inside Israel.

Gaza medical officials say 219 people have been killed since fighting erupted on May 10, and Israeli authorities put the death toll in Israel at 12.

Regional and US-led diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire have intensified but so far have failed.

In a 25-minute overnight attack, Israel bombed targets including what its military said were tunnels in the southern Gaza Strip used by Hamas, the Islamic group that rules Gaza.

Nearly 450 buildings in densely populated Gaza have been destroyed or badly damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary care health centers, and more than 52,000 Palestinians have been displaced, the UN humanitarian agency said.

The damage has left large craters and piles of rubble across the coastal enclave and has deepened concerns for a long time about living conditions in Gaza.

“Anyone who wants to learn about the (Israeli) humanity should come to the Gaza Strip and look at the houses that were destroyed over those who lived in them,” said university professor Ahmed al-Astal, standing next to the ruins of the house. his to Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

He said there had been no warning before his house was destroyed in an air strike before dawn.

Israel, which blames recent hostilities on Hamas, says it is issuing warnings to evacuate buildings that will be shot down and that it is only attacking what it considers to be military targets.

An Israeli military spokesman said that with about 12,000 rockets and mortar bombs remaining in the Islamic group’s Gaza arsenal, “they still have enough missiles to fire.” About 50 rockets were fired overnight from Gaza, the Israeli military said.

Sirens were heard in the coastal city of Ashdod, south of Tel Aviv, and in communities closer to the Gaza border, sending people rushing through shelters. There were no reports of injuries or damage, but rocket fire days have displaced many Israelis.

Hamas began firing rockets nine days ago in retaliation for what it said was an abuse of Israeli rights against Palestinians in Jerusalem during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The rocket attacks followed clashes between Israeli security police and worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and amid a lawsuit by Israeli settlers to expel Palestinians from an Israeli-annexed neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

FRANCE-PRESS AGENCY, REUTERS