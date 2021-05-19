Delhi official blasts in India over ‘Singapore variant’ remarks, South Asian News and Top Stories

Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal has found himself highly criticized in India for his misinformation remark suggesting that a “new crown shape found in Singapore” was particularly harmful to children and could trigger a third wave of infections in India.

The variant he was referring to was first found in India.

He has been called for his “irresponsible” comment by some politicians as well as other Indians, including those who worry that this controversy could exacerbate racial tensions in Singapore and affect family members living there.

Parliament member Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter yesterday to say that Singapore has been “an old ally and has given strong support to India” as it battled a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many Indians have made Singapore their home. Such irresponsible and baseless allegations without expertise or authority regarding the nation are damaging our bilateral relations,” said Ms Chaturvedi, a member of Shiv Sena, a political party that is part of a coalition that governs the western state of Maharashtra.

Mr Kayriwal had posted on Twitter on Tuesday to express his concern about a “new crown shape found in Singapore”, urging the Indian government to cancel flights from Singapore and set priorities for vaccinating children.

The Singapore Ministry of Health has since clarified that there is no “Singapore variant”. The strain that has been found to be most prevalent in many of Singapore’s Covid-19 cases and that affects children the most in recent weeks is the B1617 variant, which was first discovered in India.

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including those from the government, have been particularly critical of Mr Kejriwal.

Dr S. Jaishankar, the country’s foreign minister, said “irresponsible comments from those who need to know better can hurt long-term partnerships”.

“So let me clarify – Delhi CM is not talking about India,” he added in a sharp rebuke on Twitter yesterday.

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs even wrote on Twitter to say that the High Commissioner of India in Singapore, who had been summoned by her Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had clarified that “Delhi CM had no power to pronounce on the variants Covid or civil aviation policy “.

Kayriwal’s remarks have erupted in an acrobatic political battle between the Aam Aadmi Party he represents, and its rival BJP, as both sides seek to blame each other for mismanaging the pandemic in Delhi.

He has not commented on the issue, but his party colleague and Delhi Deputy Prime Minister Manisha Sisodia tweeted yesterday to say that while Mr Kejriwal was concerned about children, the BJP-led government was concerned about the connections. its with Singapore.

Mr Sisodia did not mention the fact that there is no “Singapore variant” and that it is the B1617 type, first discovered in India, that has caused concern.

Commenting on how the Indian government had failed last year to prevent the entry of a species first discovered in the UK and which became widespread in India, Mr Sisodia said: “Singapore is not the issue. The issue is security of our children Today, the central government remains ignorant of this future danger and is careless about the safety of our children.

“I wish the BJP and the central government were as concerned about the children of the country as they are about their image abroad.”

Even as these phrases continued, some Indians expressed their concern about how this controversy could lead to tensions in multiracial Singapore.

There have been several recent racist incidents, including against a Singaporean Indian woman, who was attacked this month after being called for not wearing her mask while walking fast.

Ms. Namrata Joshi, a Delhi-based film writer who has close relatives living in Singapore, said she admires her “peaceful, inclusive and friendly” character, which she has proven on her annual vacation in place.

“Kayriwal’s comment, I think, is not just a diplomatic disaster,” she told The Straits Times. “I’m worried he could become a people – to – people animosity.