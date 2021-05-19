Connect with us

International

Delhi official blasts in India over ‘Singapore variant’ remarks, South Asian News and Top Stories

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By


Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal has found himself highly criticized in India for his misinformation remark suggesting that a “new crown shape found in Singapore” was particularly harmful to children and could trigger a third wave of infections in India.

The variant he was referring to was first found in India.

He has been called for his “irresponsible” comment by some politicians as well as other Indians, including those who worry that this controversy could exacerbate racial tensions in Singapore and affect family members living there.

Parliament member Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter yesterday to say that Singapore has been “an old ally and has given strong support to India” as it battled a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Many Indians have made Singapore their home. Such irresponsible and baseless allegations without expertise or authority regarding the nation are damaging our bilateral relations,” said Ms Chaturvedi, a member of Shiv Sena, a political party that is part of a coalition that governs the western state of Maharashtra.

Mr Kayriwal had posted on Twitter on Tuesday to express his concern about a “new crown shape found in Singapore”, urging the Indian government to cancel flights from Singapore and set priorities for vaccinating children.

The Singapore Ministry of Health has since clarified that there is no “Singapore variant”. The strain that has been found to be most prevalent in many of Singapore’s Covid-19 cases and that affects children the most in recent weeks is the B1617 variant, which was first discovered in India.

Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including those from the government, have been particularly critical of Mr Kejriwal.

Dr S. Jaishankar, the country’s foreign minister, said “irresponsible comments from those who need to know better can hurt long-term partnerships”.

“So let me clarify – Delhi CM is not talking about India,” he added in a sharp rebuke on Twitter yesterday.

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs even wrote on Twitter to say that the High Commissioner of India in Singapore, who had been summoned by her Ministry of Foreign Affairs, had clarified that “Delhi CM had no power to pronounce on the variants Covid or civil aviation policy “.

Kayriwal’s remarks have erupted in an acrobatic political battle between the Aam Aadmi Party he represents, and its rival BJP, as both sides seek to blame each other for mismanaging the pandemic in Delhi.

He has not commented on the issue, but his party colleague and Delhi Deputy Prime Minister Manisha Sisodia tweeted yesterday to say that while Mr Kejriwal was concerned about children, the BJP-led government was concerned about the connections. its with Singapore.

Mr Sisodia did not mention the fact that there is no “Singapore variant” and that it is the B1617 type, first discovered in India, that has caused concern.

Commenting on how the Indian government had failed last year to prevent the entry of a species first discovered in the UK and which became widespread in India, Mr Sisodia said: “Singapore is not the issue. The issue is security of our children Today, the central government remains ignorant of this future danger and is careless about the safety of our children.

“I wish the BJP and the central government were as concerned about the children of the country as they are about their image abroad.”

Even as these phrases continued, some Indians expressed their concern about how this controversy could lead to tensions in multiracial Singapore.

There have been several recent racist incidents, including against a Singaporean Indian woman, who was attacked this month after being called for not wearing her mask while walking fast.

Ms. Namrata Joshi, a Delhi-based film writer who has close relatives living in Singapore, said she admires her “peaceful, inclusive and friendly” character, which she has proven on her annual vacation in place.

“Kayriwal’s comment, I think, is not just a diplomatic disaster,” she told The Straits Times. “I’m worried he could become a people – to – people animosity.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: