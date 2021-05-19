Lawmakers return to the review clause for the broadcast bill clause





The bill-by-clause review of the Bill C-10 is ongoing, as lawmakers took a rare two-week break in order for the two ministers to reconsider concerns that the legislation would impede Canadians’ right to free expression protected by the Charter. Following testimony from the bill’s sponsor, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, and Justice Minister David Lametti, the House of Commons Committee on Canadian Heritage returned Wednesday to review each C-10 clause, a process that should be complete before the legislation can pass the third reading. Committee members are in a crisis to do so before Parliament adjourns for the summer next month. The bill would modernize the Broadcasting Act for the first time in 30 years to include webcasting and provide support for Canadian content creation. But the C-10 has become a post-election opportunity for parties, said Daniel Bernhard, chief executive of Friends of Canadian Broadcasting, an advocacy group for Canadian journalism. “I will not bet that legislation (will) be passed in this Parliament,” Bernhard told iPolitics. And I do not think the parties are behaving the way they want to pass legislation anymore. This is only about signaling. Bill C-10 was created to update the Broadcasting Act to include Internet broadcasting services, which would allow the Canadian Broadcasting Commission (CRTC) to seek financial contributions from Internet broadcasters such as Netflix, Spotify, Crave, and Disney Plus. This would also give CRTC the power to: regulate these Internet broadcasting services; mandate payment for Canadian content creation; order disclosure requirements; and the introduction of fines for non-compliance. The red flags were raised a few weeks ago when the government lifted its exclusion of social media and user-generated content from legislation proposed during committee review of the clauses. The committee then chose to stop that process to allow Guilbeault and Lametti to answer MPs’ questions. READ MORE: Tories want Charter lenses to be implemented in proposed Broadcast Act update In an interview with iPolitics last week, NDP deputy heritage critic Heather McPherson said the Liberals have mismanaged the bill, and the Tories, instead of seeking a solution, are trying to be opportunistic by riding in their mantles of mismanagement. If the Conservatives want to move a good deal of legislation forward, we can pass this bill, she said. “We can do it. The willingness of the parties to meet three times this week, when the House has not sat down, demonstrates their commitment to advancing the C-10, said Julie Dubrusin, parliamentary secretary of the Guilbeault. Clause after clause review will ensure that legislation is the best it can be, she said. “I’m very confident we can get the parties to work together to move this forward,” Dubrusin said. READ MORE: Conservatives quarrel Guilbeault over social media regulation More from iPolitics

