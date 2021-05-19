Every Panchayat should have a 5-bed COVID Care Center, says LG





Strengthen infra health in rural areas

Correspondent Excelsior

JAMMU, May 19: In order to effectively treat the COVID-19 pandemic in rural areas, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed the Deputy Commissioners and the Department of Health to provide a minimum of 5-bed COVID Care Centers including one bed oxygen-dependent in any Panchayat Jammu & Kashmir for patient seeking immediate medical attention.

Spending up to 1 Rs loop for Panchayat has been approved by Governor Lt from the Capex County Budget to make these Centers operational immediately.

The decision was made to establish the minimum basic infrastructure to provide isolation equipment at the Panchayat level as many families may not have the opportunity to isolate COVID positive patients in their place of residence.

The Governor of Lt has directed the Department of Health to strengthen other public health structures including sub-centers, Health Centers and Health and Primary Health Centers for testing and referral of cases of co-morbidity or low oxygen supply to the centers. high.

Panchayat ghars, community halls or Schools can be used to set up facilities in consultation with the nearest Panchayat Health Center and representatives. The Panchayats will use up to Rs an available loop with them to set up insulation equipment including beds, purchase oxygen concentrator and set up toilet and other basic equipment. These centers will be equipped with the necessary medical equipment and connected to the nearest health centers and telemedicine equipment, said the Governor of Lt.

“Interested medical officers will provide logistics, training, etc. With the help of ASHA and Anganwadi staff, the Sarpanch and Panch village health committee will act as a community-based team and health care institutions including regular doctor visits. Panchayat members, volunteers and Anganwadi workers will be deployed to test and maintain such facilities.People in need of isolation will be identified by Panchayats / relevant medical staff / ASHA workers / members Panchayat, Gram Sabha of the area, “he added.

Sinha directed that mobile test vans should be used to cover the villages for testing with the help of PRI and volunteers. Symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals will be provided with COVID kits, and Block Medical Officers must ensure all-time positive case monitoring and referral to the highest health care center.

Ambulance services in rural areas should have oxygen support for the safe transportation of patients to dedicated COVID hospitals, he said.

In view of the evolving situation due to the COVID pandemic, the government has intensified COVID-19 response measures in rural areas of UT, thus strengthening the community health care system while continuing to provide other essential health services, the Governor of Lt observed .

The structure of care for the COVID level and the effective implementation of control and clinical management practices will ensure immediate isolation and subsequent testing and treatment for the effective management of COVID, he added.

At a previous meeting of the COVID Task Force, the Governor of Lt had led the Department of Health to place special focus on the Health infrastructure for COVID management at the rural level with improved supervision, screening, isolation and referral.

He described the importance of community mobilization for the management of COVID-19, communication on behavior change, and COVID vaccination of priority groups, in local languages.

“PRI will play a major role in preventive measures, supporting families and maintaining coordination with medical and administrative officials at the block level. Testing to be grown in rural areas and SDRF funds will be used for rural sanitation. DCs, block medical and development officers to ensure transportation, regular movement of mobile medical units and establishing referral links with dedicated COVID Health Centers and dedicated COVID hospitals, ”said the Governor of Lt.

DCs were also advised to utilize the services of officers who visited the Panchayats during the Back to the Village Program to oversee the development work. Mughal Road is partially reopened The Mughal Road, which connects the Poonch and Rajouri districts of the Jammu division with Kashmirs Shopian in the south, reopened to partial traffic today after being closed for nearly six months due to heavy snowfall during the winter, officials said.

The road was opened to traffic in one direction with over two dozen trucks loaded with fruit allowed by Shopian towards Jammu, officials said.

They said there were some delays in reopening the road due to ongoing work in several places, particularly in the Peer Ki Gali area which is still covered in snow.

On May 15, the administration led by Governor Loj Manoj Sinha decided to open the Mughal road to facilitate the movement of fruit-bearing trucks and the seasonal migration of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Sinha, after detailed discussions and contributions from the various officers in question.

The governor of Lt announced today that patients from Poonch and Rajouri, seeking treatment in Srinagar, could also travel by the Mughal road.

Considering the COVID pandemic and the need for patients to receive the best possible treatment, Mughal Road will also be open from tomorrow for those referred for medical treatment in Srinagar from Poonch and Rajouri districts, said the Office of the Governor of Lt JK in a tweet.

Sinha instructed the vice-presidents and divisional commissioners to set up a system to enable the smooth movement of patients.

Peer Ki Gali and neighboring areas along Mughal Road attract heavy snowfall during the winters and usually close in December of each year.

