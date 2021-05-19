Queensland Government Announces $ 7.5 Million Plan to Attract Workers to Tourism Region Countries





The Queensland government has announced a $ 7.5 million package to lure workers to get tourism jobs in regional Queensland. Main points: Incentives will be offered for jobs extending north from Mackay to regions west of Toowoomba

Incentives will be offered for jobs extending north from Mackay to regions west of Toowoomba Regional tourism agencies have welcomed the initiative

Regional tourism agencies have welcomed the initiative The state government has invested about $ 800 million in the tourism industry through the pandemic From July 1, jobseekers will be offered a $ 1,500 incentive to relocate, as well as $ 250 travel vouchers to the one-year “Work in Paradise” campaign. Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said there is a huge demand for workers across the state, from bartenders and tour guides, as the industry rebuilds after being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the setbacks, Ms. Palaszczuk said the sector is turning back, now representing thousands of unfilled positions amid an influx of local visitors. Incentives will be offered for work in a region lying north of Mackay as well as inland regions west of Toowoomba. “We live in one of the most beautiful places in the world,” she said. “This campaign will give Queenslanders and other Australians even more reason to come to work in paradise.” Staff shortages ‘a big issue’ for the regions Port Tourism General Manager Douglas Tara Bennett said the move was welcomed by local tour operators struggling with severe staff shortages. Want more local news? We offer front pages tailored to local audiences in each state and territory. Find out how to opt for more news from Queensland. Read more “We’m glad to hear that, we’ve been talking about staff shortages since November last year,” Ms Bennett said. “We saw this coming as a big issue, as the request would be taken during the winter months and we are living it now, so all action is required to help alleviate the situation. “We have been blessed to see a fantastic increase in the number of tourism, we already had a permanent workforce here, but we rely on vacationers who work every year to go out and supplement our work and they just aren’t in Australia now. “Some restaurants in Port Douglas are operating at 80 percent, they are closing one or two days a week just so they can take care of their permanent workforce. “Nothing will fix the situation completely, but any initiative I hope will help improve the situation for both visitors and businesses. “We just got the figures for April, our occupancy dropped to 79 percent while in 2019 it was 59 percent, so this is a big jump and so welcome.” Chief Executive Officer of Tourism, Tropical North Queensland, Mark Olsen said he hoped the package would fill more than 300 vacant tourism jobs in Far North Queensland. Tourism Minister Sterling Hinchliffe said the state government had invested more than $ 800 million in the tourism industry through the pandemic. “Work in Paradise is designed to help alleviate the labor shortage faced by many tourism hotspots while providing jobs for Queenslanders and Australians,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos