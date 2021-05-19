The ten-year-old girl who caused the police hunt after disappearing was found safe and well

A missing ten-year-old girl who sparked an urgent police search after disappearing from her home earlier this morning has been found ‘safe and well’.

Yasmin Tas was last seen leaving her home in Hassocks, Sussex west, around 8.45am this morning.

Following an urgent appeal, officers at Sussex Police confirmed that they had been able to find the missing child ‘safe and well’.

Sussex police confirmed they had been able to locate ten-year-old missing Yasmin Tas. (Stock image)

In a statement the force said: ‘We are fully pleased to announce that the missing Yasmin Tas from Hassocks has been found safe by our officers this evening (19 May)

“We would like to thank everyone who observed it or our RT’d post today.”

Earlier today, Sussex Police launched an emergency call to the public and urged anyone with information to contact them.

They previously said in a statement: ‘We urgently need your help. Missing 10-year-old Yasmin was last seen leaving her home in Hassocks this morning (May 19th). Have you seen it?

‘Yasmin has to do with #Brighton and #Hove. Please call 999 if you see it ‘.