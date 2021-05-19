Vaccines and transmission: What factors will determine whether Alberta will reopen within 4-6 weeks?

The Alberta prime minister said public health restrictions could be lifted within four to six weeks, provided two key factors continue to show progress: COVID-19 vaccination rates and declining cases.

The number of Alberta daily issues and total active issues have been steadily declining in recent days, however, Prime Minister Jason Kenney said officials are still concerned about the high numbers.

“We are now at a historic high of intensive care admissions and that is why we must continue to be cautious,” he said.

Having said that, we are making sure that the numbers are moving in the right direction in terms of key indicators of new cases and total active cases … So we have seen a very encouraging decline in active cases and the rate of transmission. ”

Alberta reported 908 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, as laboratories completed approximately 10,400 tests, setting the provinces’ positivity rate at 9.1 percent.

A total of 685 people were being treated in hospital for COVID-19, with 185 patients admitted to intensive care units.

Kenney said the cabinet’s emergency management committee is expected to meet after the long weekend to talk about how to move forward, and he expects a formal announcement “about a week from now”.

He said while there is “a way to go” in terms of reducing stress in the healthcare system, both good progress on the numbers and the success of the vaccine program mean that positive change can be on the horizon.

“If we continue to see COVID numbers fall and vaccine numbers continue to rise, we will be in a good position a month or six weeks from now to move towards a significant opening of Alberta and relaxation of health measures. public a great summer, ”said Kenney.

“But whether and when we get there will depend entirely on how the Albanians respond in the coming weeks. They respond by limiting social interaction wherever possible and (by) vaccinating. ”

More than 2.7 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered since Wednesday, with more than 50 per cent of qualified Albanians receiving their first dose. Kenney said the province was also the country’s leader in administering second doses.

According to Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the most important factors in facilitating health measures during the summer are the reduction of transmission levels and, on the other hand, hospitalization, as well as vaccination levels reaching a point where a significant part of the population has a form of immunity.

If we are able to reduce our COVID-19 transmission and thus reduce the pressure on our acute care system if we were to see that the number of our hospital and ICU would decrease and if we could see that the immunization rates of they grew up where we believe, again, that we would have that protection for the community I believe we will be able to have a summer with far fewer restrictions, ”she said.

















She urged Albertans to vigorously pursue current restrictions in the coming weeks and register for their purpose when they were legal.

Hinshaw said Wednesday’s news that Pfizer vaccines can now be stored in a refrigerator for up to a month will help distribute provinces in rural areas where vaccines previously could not be used due to storage and transportation restrictions.

The province has already worked with other vaccines, Moderna and AstraZeneca, to overcome the logistical challenges facing Pfizer but welcomes more flexibility with the third option.

Now that we have the extra time, I think I am able to use the work we have already done to have a good distribution system and create more opportunities to get both types of vaccines in rural Alberta where you can have been challenging to offer Pfizer before, Hinshaw said.

Changes in ongoing care restrictions

Hinshaw also announced a number of changes to the restrictions envisaged to slow the spread of COVID-19 in continuing care institutions.

With effect from May 31, residents will no longer be required to quarantine when admitted to a facility or after returning from exits the same day or overnight.

All residents will undergo a health assessment upon receipt or return, Hinshaw said. Precautions for those passing the assessment will be based on the individual’s vaccination status.

















Those who are fully vaccinated will not require additional precautions, while partially and unvaccinated people will need to provide symptom checks twice daily for 14 days.

Regardless of vaccination status, there are still certain circumstances where quarantine may be necessary if people do not pass the health check.

Individuals will still need to quarantine if they are returning from international travel, are in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or if they have symptoms.

Quarantine will also be required if you return from a unit to an outbreak health care facility.

While there remains a small risk of exposure to and transmission of COVID-19, a number of security precautions continue to be in place to ensure continued protection of residents and staff in these facilities, Hinshaw told those shows as well as policies about camouflage, distancing and hand hygiene.

The revised standards move to a vaccine-based approach and were developed with stakeholders and after hearing from more than 2,500 Albanians in town halls in recent months.

“This is a small step forward but a reminder that we are making progress and that if we continue on this course, we will be able to safely return to normalcy,” Hinshaw said.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact their ongoing care facility directly, though Hinshaw asked for patience as those people work to implement these changes.

Six additional deaths related to COVID-19 infections were reported on Wednesday. All cases included disease together.

Three people in the Edmonton area died: a man in his 60s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s. A woman in her 60s in the South area died, as well as a woman in her 60s in the North area. A man in his 50s in the Central area also died.

– With files from Kirby Bourne, 630 CHED