Pandemic Covid-19: Updates and Live News for May. 20, 2021

Vaccines developed by Moderna Inc. and the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE partnership seem more effective in preventing people from becoming contagious, data suggests, and are helping some countries – such as Israel – eradicate the pandemic faster than others. Sniper dogs could become part of the war after a study found they are able to detect Covid-19 in humans.

Pakistan plans to reopen its tourism industry and outdoor restaurants at full capacity starting Monday. Serbia received a distribution of 440,000 doses of vaccine from China to immunize its military.

Fully vaccinated frontline employees Amazon.com Inc. in the US will not have to wear masks starting next week unless required by state or local regulations. New York State, the original U.S. epicenter of the pandemic, reported the lowest rate of infection since September.

Main developments:

Pfizer Shot can be refrigerated for a month (6:20 am HK)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized the storage of the thawed, undiluted Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the refrigerator for as long as a month, according to a statement from regulators.

When originally authorized late last year, the shot had to be kept in ultra-cold temperatures, which limited its use in some areas that did not have access to the required storage technology. Previously, the shot could only be kept in a refrigerator for as long as five days. Regulators in Canada have issued a similar permit.

Some of the best shots in broadcast transmission (6:02 am HK)

The data show that RNA vaccines are best at stopping people from becoming contagious, helping to reduce transmission further – an unexpected added benefit as the first wave of Covid vaccines were intended to stop people from becoming very ill. Other vaccines, although effective in preventing acute illness or death from Covid, do not appear to have this additional benefit to the same degree.

“This is going to be a growing trend as countries begin to realize that some vaccines are better than others,” said Nikolai Petrovsky, a professor at the College of Medicine and Public Health at Flinders University in South Australia. While the use of any vaccine “is still better than nothing,” he said, some doses “may have little benefit in preventing the spread, even if they reduce the risk of death or serious illness.”

Bio Shot Immunity To Study As Booster (5:25 pm NY)

ImmunityBio Inc. T hAd5 T cell vaccine candidate considered a boost in a study of nearly 500,000 South African health workers who received Johnson & Johnson inoculation.

Health workers, the first people outside of much smaller studies to be vaccinated in South Africa, will need a booster, according to Glenda Gray, co-leader of South African Studies. “It could be the universal impetus we are looking for,” she said. “Hopefully we’ll start in a few weeks.”

Amazon completes mask rule for vaccinated workers (2:15 pm NY)

Amazon says next week, fully vaccinated employees in front-line jobs in the U.S. will not have to wear masks unless mandated by state or local regulations.

Starting Monday, workers who are fully vaccinated and have a copy of their vaccination card will not have to wear face masks at company warehouses and other logistics warehouses, Amazon said in a message to employees Wednesday. .

Amazon, which employs about 1.3 million people, is the second largest private sector employer in the US after Walmart Inc. The online retailer created its own mask demand in April 2020.

Pennsylvania voters curb governor’s power (1 NY afternoon)

Pennsylvania voters passed two voting measures to limit the authority of a governor during disaster declarations, a rebuke of Democratic Governor Tom Wolf’s pandemic restrictions.

The proposed constitutional changes, placed on the ballot by the Republican-controlled Legislature, would allow the state General Assembly to complete a disaster statement without the governor’s approval and cut such statements to 21 days out of 90 days.

Both measures attracted about 54% of the vote, according to incomplete and unofficial returns posted Wednesday on the Pennsylvania Secretary of State’s website.

NY Positivity Rate Falls to 1% (NY Morning 11)

The average seven-day Covid-19 positivity rate in New York State fell to 1.06%, the lowest since Sept. 27, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Wednesday. It was the 44th day in a row of the fall. Hospital admissions dropped to 1,521, the lowest since Nov. 8.

“New York is making tremendous strides in defeating Covid – our positivity rates are the lowest we’ve seen in a month and more than 10 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine,” Cuomo said.

The governor also announced that child care facilities and summer camps should collect vaccination status for all staff and children and implement daily health checks. Children and staff over the age of 2 who are not fully vaccinated should wear face masks except when eating, drinking, showering or sleeping.

Separately, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city would hold the mask mandate in municipal offices because there are vaccinated and unvaccinated people working together. He said the three measures closely followed by the city – cases, deaths and hospitalizations – have all fallen below the city threshold. The rate of close follow-up of hospitalization has dropped below 1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Over 70% of adults in the UK have taken 1 dose (10:45 am NY)

More than 70% of adults in the UK have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, the Department of Health and Human Services said, and around 40% of people are fully vaccinated. The country’s health services have administered 57.8 million vaccines since May 18, an effort that began in December, according to a statement. The UK remains on track to provide a first dose for all adults by the end of July, the agency said.

Emergency Failed to Address Problems: Panel (10:10 am NY)

An investigation by the US Congress into Emergency BioSolutions Inc. found that the contract manufacturer failed to address deficiencies in vaccine production at its facilities despite warnings following a series of inspections in 2020.

Emergency, which was on duty with the production of the basic substance of the medicines used in the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca Plc Covid-19 vaccines, has faced production barriers after conflicting the active ingredient used in both vaccines. The mistake at his Baltimore plant in late February prompted him to dump 15 million worth of doses of an ingredient used in the J&J shoot and delayed the vaccine maker’s ability to supply the US and the world.

Swiss Vaccine Coating Funds (9:11 am NY)

Switzerland has set aside an additional 50 million francs ($ 55 million) for Covid-19 treatments and vaccines. The government has already decided to order vaccines for 2022 and intends to expand business with developers Moderna Inc. and the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE partnership beyond that date to protect against new variants of the virus.

Switzerland also wants to work with businesses and higher education institutions to ensure that in the event of another pandemic, the country is determined to develop and produce vaccines.

SEE: Children, Covid-19 Vaccines and Back to School

Pakistan Relaxes Restrictions (9:01 am NY)

Pakistan will reopen the tourism sector and outdoor restaurants at full capacity starting May 24, according to a statement. Educational institutions in districts with less than 5% Covid-19 positivity rates, as well as outdoor wedding ceremonies with a maximum of 150 people, will reopen on June 1st.

Dogs sniff Covid from sweat (8:25 am NY)

Dogs are able to reveal Covid-19 in humans, showed a new study, paving the way for wider use of sniffer dogs in a global effort to contain the pandemic.

The detection of dogs reached 97% sensitivity in the French study, which means that dogs could identify positive samples so well. The susceptibility rating exceeds that of many 15-minute antigen tests, which tend to be better at ruling out infection than at finding it.

China delivers vaccines to Serbia (7:16 am NY)

About 440,000 vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm were transferred to Serbia, of which 240,000 were paid for and 200,000 were donated by China’s national defense ministry for the inoculation of the Serbian army.

