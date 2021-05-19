Anti-China policies threaten racism in the country and a ‘new Cold War’ abroad, progressives warn

Progressive lawmakers and activists are shocked by what they see as bipartisan unity to repeat the mistakes of American foreign policy. The rush to position China as an existential threat to the U.S. would engage the country in decades of futile spending and military engagement, they say, as it ignited hatred at home similar to the first Islamophobia since 9/11.

We must distinguish between the justified criticisms of Chinese governments of human rights and a Cold War mentality that uses China as a goat for our domestic problems and demonizes the Chinese Americans, said Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), One of a group of lawmakers waiting for Biden and congressional leaders to take a more cooperative approach to relations with Beijing.

Right now, many members of Congress are unwilling to challenge growing anti-China sentiment, and no one yet plans to oppose China-related bills as a co-sponsored by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. That could change if the bills continue to set China apart for fines, lead to increased military spending and ignore opportunities for co-operation.

Already, even some who support Schumers bill, the Infinite Boundaries Act, are speaking out against the anti-China rhetoric coming from congressional leaders and Biden White House.

“I strongly reject any anti-China rhetoric associated with this bill, and we need to be vigilant about the impact of such rhetoric on AAPI communities at a time of heightened hate crimes,” said Rep. Jamaal Bowman (DN.Y.), one of the Home Sponsors, while emphasizing that he still supports bill forecasts to increase domestic technology research and production. We will not be able to solve 21st century challenges such as the climate crisis and global health if we do not have relationships that benefit partnerships across the globe, including China.

Some lawmakers are also concerned about rising military spending in response to a perceived threat from China, one they say is far exceeded Beijing’s current capacity to threaten the US

Our defense budget is already 3.5 times larger than China were on track to spend $ 530 billion more than China on defense spending this year, Rep. Said. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.), Who founded the Defense Expenditure Reduction Group with Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) Last year. We do not need more money for military construction abroad, we need diplomacy priority in our foreign policy.

Pursuing tensions with Beijing will also make it harder for Biden to achieve his signature foreign policy goals, such as fighting climate change and the Covid pandemic, lawmakers argue. And despite legislation passed this week, foreign sites against China may inspire more American anti-Asian prejudice at home, countering White House efforts to quell racial strife after years of xenophobic rhetoric in the Trump era.

Progressives are warning not to fall into the trap of tackling the conflict with China as a way to build bipartisan unity, said Matt Duss, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Foreign policy adviser. We need to hear now about the potential impact of a new US-China Cold War.

Increased tension between China and the US has already been accompanied by an increase in anti-Asian reactions. One last letter from the Stop AAPI Hate group reported that the number of verbal or physical attacks or civil rights violations against Asian Americans or the Pacific Islands in the United States almost doubled from 2020 to 2021. For many activists, the pattern is painfully similar to the rise of anti-Muslim hatred. after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

We can see this throughout US history, most recently with Islamophobia and the war on terror, where we can have leaders on both sides be very careful anti-racist and say that Islam is not our enemy, but that does not stopped the spread of Islamophobia and Acts of Violence, said Tobita Chow, director of the progressive advocacy group Justice Is Global.

Anti-China bills are adding to these concerns. On Monday, the Senate voted to begin the debate over Schumers’s mainstream package, the Infinite Boundaries Act, S. 1260 (117). The next day, it was combined with a host of other bills, such as the Strategic Competition Act, (p. 1169 (117)), which would increase China’s military oversight and assistance to U.S. allies in Asia. The new package, renamed the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act, is expected to receive a floor vote before the end of the month.

The Chows organization and a coalition of over 60 other anti-war and progressive groups issued a joint statement this week declaring messages about Endless Frontier, which they say dismiss China as a villain. They were also highly critical of some provisions in the Strategic Competition Act, which they argue would strain economic ties between nations and limit future opportunities for cooperation with China on climate change, the Covid pandemic and other issues of global importance.

Anti-China involvement in such initiatives is not only politically unnecessary; it is harmful, as it inevitably feeds racism, violence, xenophobia and white nationalism, write the groups, including the Union of Concerned Scientists, the Quincy Institute and the Party of Working Families.

Supporters of anti-China pressure in Congress say they are just realistic about how to deal with an increasingly aggressive government in Beijing. Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), A progressive sponsor of the Endless Frontier House, said it is perfectly appropriate for lawmakers to want to ensure that our values ​​of freedom and liberal democracy prevail, and we do not allow authoritarian oversight or capitalism to win.

Instead of a New Cold War, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.) said they aim for strategic competition with China.

We need to be clear-eyed to understand that China today, led by the Communist Party and driven by [Chinese President] Hyper-nationalism Xi Jinpings, is different from any challenge we have faced as a nation before, said Menendez, the main sponsor of the Strategic Competition Act. If we want to develop a regional and international order in line with progressive values, then we must be realistic about the China we have, not the China we want to have.

For now, Menendez said the push to confront China will continue in Congress. He and his colleagues will not turn a blind eye to China’s aggression against its neighbors and its campaign of genocide, forced labor, forced sterilization and other abuses in the Muslim-majority northwest Chinese province of Xinjiang, he said.

Progressives say they agree with holding China responsible for those atrocities, but urge the US to be more cautious about its tactics. In Xinjiang, Xis hit has strategies used detached from the US war on terrorism, Omar said, including justifying mass surveillance and arbitrary detention of citizens because of a perceived threat of Islamic radicalism.

So they were also late for a serious account of how our fight against terrorist language has been used by Xi and others to commit the most serious human rights violations, Omar said.

Emily Birnbaum contributed to the reporting of this article.