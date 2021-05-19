San Jose rejects sanctioned camps for homeless residents

Despite widespread support among homeless residents and their attorneys for city-sanctioned sites, San Jose leaders are simply not willing to commit to the concept.

Instead, San Jose City Council this week decided to simply expand the number of homeless settlements that are regularly provided with sanitation and sanitation services, garbage collection, and landfills and housing. In addition, the council plans to establish a policy that ensures that homeless people living in those settlements will not be forced out without extended notice of two to three months.

We want to improve conditions today, now, for our homeless neighbors, “said council member Matt Mahan.”… And I think the road that was going down is doing it on a larger scale for more people without having need to formally sanction ‘here is where you can camp’.

A handful of West Coast towns, including Seattle, Sacramento and San Francisco, have recently turned to allowed tent camps as a temporary solution to address their homeless crisis as they work to find shelter. permanent for their homeless residents. The sites offer services such as toilets, showers, food and social workers. They provide residents with a safer, more sustainable alternative to illegal placements on city sidewalks, underpasses and in the park. And, they aim to curb frustration from residents and business owners who say the crisis creates public safety issues, health concerns and ugly neighborhoods.

Although San Jose has made efforts to establish sanctioned camps in the past, it has never proved fruitful. Instead, the city has built temporary housing developments known as “bridge housing areas” with dozens of small homes and modular units to serve homeless residents while seeking long-term housing.

Thanks to an influx of federal funds associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, San Jose last year created a new program called Service and Resource Assistance – known as SOAR – to routinely provide services, such as bathrooms, laundry, garbage collection and extension housing, for homeless residents living in about 14 of the city’s largest camps.

Since the program was created, San Jose employees have collected or removed more than 125 tons of garbage per month, which has mitigated a tendency by some people to illegally dump their unwanted materials in the area, and they have engaged with more than 123 individuals to connect them with services such as rent assistance and addiction counseling, according to a city memo.

To Mayor Sam Liccardos March budget message, he directed the city manager to use new federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand the number of campground programs.

San Jose leaders face tremendous pressure to address the growing homeless population, which now includes more than 6,000 residents and has become more apparent only amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Many see the new program and the 1,000 emergency shelter beds now available across the city as a major improvement from just a year ago, when the city was spending less than half the amount it is now trying to the homeless. But housing attorneys and at least three city council members believe the city’s SOAR program fails to address one of their most serious concerns: the divisive and traumatic practice of downsizing.

“Its time to listen and its time to stop the cruel practice of destroying people’s homes, dumping garbage on their belongings and dismembering their communities and starting to provide basic necessities like toilets and garbage collection in one side in each district, said Sandy Perry of Affordable Housing Network.We are all better off when our neighbors can live in safety, health and dignity.

Amanda, a resident who has lived in her van for the past 11 years, said in a video submitted to council on Tuesday night that a sanctioned camp would be a step forward for herself and most other people who currently live without a roof over their heads.

“Stability is a good thing and I am a pro-sanctioned camp,” she said.

The city council in March approved new restrictions on where camps could and could not be located, increasing enforcement and downsizing around schools and childcare centers.

The SOAR sites of the city are equipped with certain services, but they do not protect the residents living there from the cuts, which force people to constantly move from one area to another. Setting up a sanctioned camp in San Jose would ensure residents living there would be safe from this disruptive process that creates even more instability in the lives of homeless residents.

We certainly know that reductions do not work to help us end up homeless, but we spend a lot of time and effort and energy on this because we honestly have to do without sanctioned camps, said council member Raul Peralez, a proponent of loud of sanctioned campaigns. So the wheels were spinning on us, despite, unfortunately, and that’s part of my hope of finding a way to do this or at least not do so much.

Peralez announced Tuesday that he had identified a public and private site in his district that he believed could serve either as the home of a sanctioned camp. However, his hopes were dashed – at least for now – by the council’s decision later in the meeting.

Instead of an immediate plan to establish a sanctioned encampment program, city staff will conduct a cost-benefit analysis to determine if the initiative would be worthwhile for the city.

One of the main obstacles to starting a pilot program, according to city staff, is the lack of funds and staff to carry out complex work and which requires time to identify a site, conduct communication with the public, revealing the legal limitations of a city – sanctioned site, hiring a service provider to operate and actually setting up the site, including potential scams and security needs.

To pursue a sanctioned camping program, the city housing department estimates it would take $ 325,000 for additional staff and support to develop the program and up to $ 1.5 million a year to operate the site.

During a nearly four-hour discussion on the issue, city staff and even some council members got visibly tired by constantly telling some of the other council members that the city homelessness team simply did not have enough resources and staff to do so. handle a pilot program at this time

“For people who propose this, be realistic for a second,” council member Maya Esparza said during the meeting. “Offer a site in your district and say what you are willing to give up to do it. Say what is less.” important than this – is rent relief? Is housing people for a pandemic that is still there?

San Jose Housing Director Jacky Morales Ferrand also warned city leaders against the assertion that a single sanctioned location would quell residents’ concerns about thousands of homeless residents and increase the number of settlements across the city.

“I’m not sure it will provide what you hope to offer to all residents who have legitimate concerns,” she said. “… I just want to soften the expectation that a sanctioned camp with 100 beds will not move the needle if the 1,000 new beds that have housed 6,000 people over the last year have no impression.”