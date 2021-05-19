CBI books of Iffco’s MDs, Indian Potash Limited on allegations of corruption | India News





NEW DELHI: The CBI has reserved the Managing Director and CEO of Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) US Awasthi and several others for alleged fertilizer import irregularities and inflated subsidy claims. The agency has also appointed former MD of Indian Potash Limited Parvinder singh Gahlaut and his sons as accused in BIRN.

The CBI on Wednesday conducted search operations at 12 premises linked to Awasthi and Gahlaut in Delhi, Mumbai and Gurgaon.

Rs 8.80 lakh money was found at Awasthi premises and fixed deposit bills of over Rs 5.5 billion were found on behalf of Parvinder Singh and members of his family. Details of 14 bank accounts were obtained in addition to documents of 19 real estate properties in Mumbai, Himachal Pradesh, Gurgaon, Delhi and Sonipat, CBI RC spokesman Joshi said in a statement.

FIR was registered based on references from the ministry of chemicals and chemical fertilizers. The case concerns defendants who allegedly claim higher subsidies from the government by importing garbage at inflated prices and receiving commission from the supplier through fraudulent transactions, officials said. The government provides a subsidy for fertilizer supplied to farmers to keep prices reasonably priced.

It is alleged that IFFCO and Indian Potash Limited have imported large quantities of fertilizers amounting to several thousand MT and fertilizer raw materials from various foreign suppliers.

The CBI alleged that the accused, in order to defraud the government by claiming a higher subsidy, imported fertilizers and raw materials at very inflated prices through Kisan International Trading FZE in Dubai (an IFFCO subsidiary) and other intermediaries.

Inflated prices covered alleged backlogs destined for Awasthi and Gahlaut, which were transferred from overseas suppliers to them through fraudulent transactions, officials said.

The agency has also booked the sons of Awasthi Amol, a Catalyst Business Associate promoter, and Anupam, a promoter of Catalyst Business Solutions, they said.

Djali Gahaluts Vivek Gahlaut, Pankaj Jain of Dubai-based Jyoti Group of Companies and Rare Earth Group, his brother Sanjay Jain, President of Jyoti Trading Corporation and beneficial owner of other units of Jyoti Group, Senior Vice President of Jyoti Trading Corporation Amrinder Dhari Singh and Certified Accountant Rajiv Saxena, who is also the promoter of Midas Metal International LLC and other companies have been named in the FIR as defendants.

The CBI has also reserved a Pankaj Jain employee, Sushil Kumar Pachisia, and yet to identify IFFCO directors. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

