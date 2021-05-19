The UN wants more vaccines for Africa, at just 2 percent now

UNITED NATIONS (AP) The UN Security Council called for accelerated availability of coronavirus vaccines for Africa on Wednesday, saying

UNITED NATIONS (AP) The UN Security Council called for accelerated availability of coronavirus vaccines for Africa on Wednesday, expressing concern that the continent has received only about 2% of all globally administered doses.

The call came in a presidential statement adopted by all 15 members at a council meeting on promoting post-pandemic recovery in Africa and addressing the root causes of conflict on the continent. He reiterated the need for equal access to quality, safe, effective and affordable COVID-19 diagnostics, therapies, medicines and vaccinations for all.

The statement pushed for increased and accelerated donation of safe and effective doses of vaccines from developed economies and others with supplies to African countries in need, particularly through the World Health Organization ACT-Accelerator program, which includes the COVAX structure to purchase and distribute vaccines to the worlds poorest countries.

The Council also acknowledged that discussions were under way on giving up intellectual property protection for coronavirus vaccines aimed at providing vaccines to Africans and everyone else in need.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the council meeting, hosted by China, that limited supply and access to vaccines is hindering and delaying Africa’s recovery from the pandemic.

Of the 1.4 billion doses administered worldwide today, only 24 million have reached Africa – less than two percent, he said.

Guterres said the equal and sustainable vaccine worldwide is the fastest way to a speedy and fair cure.

Moussa Faki Mahamat, chairman of the African Union Commission, told the virtual meeting that the biggest challenge facing Africa today is the vaccine issue.

He said the trend continues to show an increasing number of Africans infected with coronavirus and an increase in fatalities from COVID-19, the disease that can be caused by the virus.

There is an urgent need to end vaccine protectionism and vaccine nationalism that threatens vaccines in low-income and fragile countries, he said.

Mahamat said the pandemic will continue to have a profound impact on economic and social development in Africa, especially in countries affected by conflict and those in political turmoil.

It is a very big mistake to think that the world will be safe (while) the African continent still lacks protection against the virus and its variants, he said.

Achim Steiner, administrator of the UN Development Program, said that African countries currently make up a small part of the world reported cases of COVID-19 and deaths in relation to its population. “This is partly due to early efforts by many African governments and institutions to tackle the pandemic,” he said.

However, small percentages mask the damaging financial, social and political implications of COVID-19 on the continent, Steiner said.

He noted some 40 million Africans have been drawn back into extreme poverty, and said that the UNDP study this year shows that Africans will account for approximately six in every 10 people across the globe who will become poor.

Steiner called Africa a continent of unparalleled promise that houses one-third of global mineral reserves, nearly two-thirds of the world’s arable land and second-largest forests. He said 40% of the world’s solar energy potential is in Africa and is the continent of youth, with 70% of the population in many countries under the age of 30.

However, much of this great potential has not yet been realized, Steiner said.

He sought relief from damaging recovery debts in many African countries, recovering better and greener from the pandemic, and focusing on promoting jobs, trade and good governance.

African unions Mahamat also called for debt relief, saying slowing economic growth, lower levels of international trade, lower demand for African primary exports and rising inflation are hurting many African countries.

In this regard, 20 African countries are facing the risk of collapse due to the debt burden, he said.

Guterres said economic growth in Africa has slowed to about 3.4% in 2021, compared to 6% worldwide, as remittances from workers abroad are drying up and debt is rising.

In the name of fighting the crisis, some governments have limited democratic processes and civic space, Guterres said. In some countries, the pandemic has run parallel to divisive rhetoric, hate speech, incitement to violence, and harmful misinformation, which has exacerbated divisions and further eroded trust.

