UPDATE 3-Argentine port workers extend strike, banning grain exports

(Adds strike extension and additional union joins work ban)

BUENOS AIRES, May 19 (Reuters) – Cereal exports to Argentina were paralyzed on Wednesday after port workers went on strike over what they described as a lack of COVID-19 vaccinations among members, the head of the Port and Maritime Activities Chamber said. for Reuters by phone.

In a statement, port workers’ unions said the strike would last until late Friday. Earlier, working groups said they would end the work ban on Thursday, but they extended the strike because of what they called the government’s inaction on their demands.

Station workers preparing ships to sail were among those on strike, along with tug captains and sailors directing cargo ships to and from the port, according to the statement. In addition, grain inspectors on the dock side represented by the powerful Urgara union said Wednesday they were joining the work stoppage.

All shipments have been stopped, said Guillermo Wade, general manager of the CAPyM room.

Argentina is the world’s best exporter of soybean feed, used to fatten pigs and poultry from Europe to Southeast Asia. The South American Cereal Power Plant is also the world’s largest corn supplier. 3 and a leading exporter of grain.

The strike strikes during the high export season as Argentine producers are harvesting their main soybean and corn products.

The work stoppage stopped activity in the port center of Rosario, from which about 80% of agricultural goods are transported to Argentina. The Rosario Exchange expects soybean harvest at 45 million tonnes and corn harvest at 50 million tonnes these years.

At least 7 boats were loaded yesterday in Rosario and were ready to sail, but the unions stopped the process of leaving them unstable, Wade said. Navigation even after the strike is over will be complicated due to the falling level of the Parana River, Wade said.

Those seven boats, anchored in the ports of Timbues, San Martin and San Lorenzo are now too heavy to navigate, given the rising river shallows, Wade said.

Another 13 ships have stopped loading in order to avoid the same situation, he added.

Port workers are essential to the economy, and so have the right to be vaccinated, the union statement said, adding that four workers had died from COVID-19 over the past week. Argentina on Tuesday confirmed a record 745 deaths from the virus nationwide.

We demand immediate intervention, so that crew members are included as a priority in the national vaccination plan, the statement said. Among the signatories to the declaration were the United Maritime Workers Union and the Professional Association of Fluvial Captains.

A health ministry spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on the unions’ demands.

The low level of Parana has been a concern for some time, due to the lack of rain in Brazil, where the waterway starts. Shallows are deteriorating and have already shaved the tonnage from the cargo capacity of the ships loaded in Rosario.

The forecasts are not encouraging for the next few months, said Alfredo Sese, technical secretary at the Rosario grain exchange. Larger ships currently have to load more than 9,000 tons less cargo due to the lack of river depth in the ports of Rosario.

The level continues to fall, Wade said. It appears that by the end of June and July, there will be more than 11,000 tonnes for Panamax cargo ships that will not be able to travel. (Report by Hugh Bronstein, Walter Bianchi and Eliana Raszewski; Edited by Adam Jourdan, Alistair Bell and Richard Pullin)