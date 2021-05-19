How does drinking alcohol affect your COVID vaccine?







But what about moderate drinkers? This is a surprisingly different story, both in terms of any intervention on the COVID vaccine and issues that go beyond it. Research suggests that there is a sweet spot when it comes to the health effects of drinking alcohol. Moderate drinking which means no more than two drinks a day for men and one a day for women can benefit the immune system by reducing inflammation. (To remember: A drink is a 12 ounce beer, 5 ounce wine or 1.5 ounce 80-tasting spirits like bourbon, vodka or gin). Venture beyond the moderate area, however, and these benefits go by the wayside. Everything you do has a risk-benefit ratio. With alcohol, the benefits outweigh the risks when you are talking about a very low amount of alcohol per day, explains Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety at Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore. Exceed the recommendation one or two drinks a day and the balance shifts. “Complications of alcohol in the direction of liver disease, trauma increase the risk and outweigh those benefits.” COVID-19 connection Although clinical trials of various COVID-19 vaccines did not specifically look at the impact of alcohol on immunity, researchers believe the same principle applies. We know from other studies that chronic alcohol consumption can lead to poor vaccine responses and reduce protection, says Ilhem Messaoudi, director of the Center for Virus Research at the University of California, Irvine. The same is likely to apply to the COVID-19 vaccine. Those who drink more are likely to generate wet immune responses and also be at higher risk of having severe COVID-19. “When we consume alcohol outside the moderate zone, we see a significant increase in susceptibility to infection especially respiratory pathogens decreased wound healing capacity and increased cancer risk,” adds Messaoudi, who has studied the effects of alcohol on the immune response. Excessive alcohol consumption, she says, gives you all the inflammation with little of its benefits, as it increases the production of inflammatory factors by immune cells while reducing their ability to fight infection. Researchers believe this is especially true among people over the age of 50, as the immune system begins to slow down in its ability to fight infection and respond to vaccination around middle age. Less is more “Alcohol can have the ability to lower immunity when people drink in large quantities, and many of them relate to chronic alcohol use versus acute use,” says Adalja, echoing the findings of a large review of studies published inCurrent reviews of alcohol research. It is not as if you have an excessive episode and it destroys your immunity. It’s more that chronic drinkers do not react as strongly to vaccines, or they are at risk of certain infections due to the effects that high doses of alcohol have had on their immune system. In general, experts say, it is not a random case (or two) that affects immunity, but rather a glass a lot at night or a few lots a week.

