International
So you want to live globally?
P. How have the events of the past year made the idea of living globally more urgent than ever?
A. I realize that for many of my colleagues and friends, the argument of living in a more fluid, broader environment of belonging feels too idealistic, or too aspirational in a world that is riddled with anti-global rhetoric on the right and on the left. There is a strong sense that global is truly antithetical to national identity and local rooting. While acknowledging that the challenge is real, COVID and the ongoing climate crisis remind us aviscerally that the world is more interconnected and interdependent than ever. As I say in the book, Coronavirus reminds us that no matter where we are, and who we are, pandemic pathogens will affect our bodies in the same way. My friend the dancer Faustin Linyekula once said, the world lives in our body.
The idea of living globally means we embrace being part of a world of 7.7 billion people. The Indian phrase treats the world as a family, “from a Vedic text dating back to 1000 BC, is of interest to our time. In a functional family, we learn to see ourselves as independent beings, but also of a larger unit. It means appearing for each other on difficult as well as festive occasions, along with leaving grudges for the sake of the family unit.After all, being part of a family means learning to appreciate our independence in the context of our interdependence Let’s face it: Our global family is pretty dysfunctional at the moment and in serious need of repair and recovery.COVID teaches us that no one is safe until everyone is safe.
P. What have you read lately, and what will you read next?
A. I read Isabel Wilkersons caste, and I just finished my colleague Manan Ahmeds new book, The Loss of Hindustan. At my table are The Other Enlightenment: Reimagining the Consciousness, Wealth, and Future of Humanity by William Bissell, and Free World: Art and Thought in the Cold War by Louis Menand. I like to read fiction, but there hasn’t been much time lately, so I’ve been performing around Homeland Elegies by Ayad Akhtar, which I hope to finish soon.
P. What are your summer plans?
A. I canceled eight international trips last year, so I am eager to travel again, but long flights will have to wait for a while. We will have a reunion of the US-based Desai family, which has now grown to 22 people, ranging in age from 2 to 78 years old. And I’m looking forward to having time to read and cook, along with various virtual programs for the new book.
P. You are organizing a dinner party. Which three scholars or academics, dead or alive, would you invite and why?
A. Coming from India, a dinner with only three people would never qualify as a party! Also, my dinner party would never be limited to academics or researchers. I would also invite artists, political leaders and activists.
But if I have to limit myself to three scholars, I would like to invite WEB Du Bois, Romila Thapar and Edward Said. Each has been essential in my thinking about life around me. From Du Bois, I learned about dual consciousness, which is essential for us who live in multiple worlds, whether we are Black, Brown or White. Romila Thapar, the eminent Indian historian, has been important in my understanding and interpretation not only of the history of the Indian subcontinent, but also of the political dimensions of the interpretation of the past into the present. The book, Orientalism, and his thought on the paradoxes of citizenship, his life lived between two worlds, and his passion for thought and music have helped me live a life of seeming variety and contradiction.
All three of them (Thapar is still alive) are original thinkers and pioneers in rethinking the world in which they found themselves. It would be quite amazing to witness how they would talk to each other. I’m sure they would consider each other stimulating!
