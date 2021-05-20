“We are trying to find that really strong balance that gives everyone what they need in this short period of time.”
Lin Giesbrecht
With the vast majority of Saskatchewans pharmacies now offering COVID-19 vaccines, the province is increasingly shifting from its vaccine appointments to these locations, according to the Saskatchewan Pharmacies Association (PAS).
I know of course JSC wants to start moving in their commitment and their resources for (vaccine meetings) as the pharmacy grows, which makes sense, said Dawn Martin, CEO of PAS.
We just have to make sure the pharmacy can handle that load as well, and that’s what was working collectively.
Approximately 350 of the 418 provinces’ pharmacies are now offering COVID-19 vaccines, Martin said. She added that this allows the JSC to turn its attention to other critical areas of healthcare.
Saskatchewans vaccine deliveries are currently being shared almost evenly between pharmacies and JSCs, with JSCs receiving slightly higher amounts of vaccine per week, the Ministry of Health said in an email statement. Second doses will continue to be made available through the provincial reservation system, clinics and pharmacies.
However, no meeting reserved for JSCs will be available for three weeks in June as it focuses on administering vaccines to young people in schools, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Travel and walking clinics will continue to operate on reduced hours during this time.
Martin said starting school will relieve pressure from pharmacies for the younger age group, although more of the reserved appointments will fall on pharmacies.
Vaccine deliveries to the pharmacy are also passing in the next two weeks, so they arrive early each week instead of closing. Martin said the current delivery schedule sometimes causes problems due to staff reductions at the weekend.
But while more of the vaccine appointment burden falls on the pharmacy, Martin said pharmacies also need to keep up with their other tasks.
We were trying to find that really strong balance that gives everyone what they need in this short period of time, she said.
Brock Lumbard, who created a messaging tool that people can use to find their closest available vaccines, said about 29,000 people have used the tool since it launched on May 4th.
Whenever a new era becomes acceptable, it sees an influx of users. In the data his system collects, he has also noticed fewer JSC-run appointments recently and more pharmacy openings.
I hope this (messaging tool) can help them deal with this complexity because of course it just makes the most diverse things decentralized, Lumbard said.
Through clinics around the province they saw big takeovers on Wednesday, with all three places closing early due to high demand.
The Saskatoon car ran out of vaccines shortly after 11 a.m. less than three hours after it opened according to a tweet from the JSC. Regina by car stopped her lining up in new vehicles at 12:30 p.m. just an hour and a half after the clinic opened due to a predicted shortage in doses. The Lloydminster car-through also closed its lineup for new vehicles around 1 p.m.
Graduation guidelines are changing, 141 new cases
Graduation rules are being eased when Step 1 of the provincial reopening plan begins on May 30th. Outdoor graduation ceremonies will be allowed up to 150 people, including graduates and guests. Teachers and school staff required to host the event were not included in the total.
In Step 2, which can be implemented as early as June 20, but depends on getting the vaccine, indoor graduations will also be allowed up to 150 people.
A total of 141 new cases were reported Wednesday, lowering the seven-day average provinces to 180, or 14.7 new cases for the 100,000 lowest since March 24th.
Another 6,935 doses went into the arms of the people on Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses given in the province to 615,459.
