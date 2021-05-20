Director of Health: Stand as one to fight the pandemic

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia recorded its highest figure ever per day after recording 6,075 new Covid-19 cases.

The death toll from the country’s coronavirus has also exceeded the 2,000 mark after 46 more deaths were recorded, and 559 patients are now in intensive care units (ICUs) across the country.

With the Malaysian Covid-19 situation reaching new heights, Tan Sri General Director Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has called on all neighborhoods to put aside their differences and overcome the pandemic as one.

It is hoped that everyone is aware of the humiliating situation that is happening in this country.

We all need to work closely with each other and face these difficult times together.

We should all fight Covid-19 as a united nation, he said yesterday in his daily Covid-19 press update.

Selangor, which is currently undergoing a massive testing exercise, has recorded 2,251 new positive cases or 37% of the total sites.

Most states new cases 1,481 or 65.8% were discovered by finding close contacts.

Another 302 (13.4%) cases were tracked by groups, while 467 (20.7%) were detected by various screening activities.

Johor saw the second highest increase with 699 cases, followed by Kuala Lumpur with 660.

All states except Labuan, Putrajaya and Perlis recorded three-digit cases.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health had also confirmed that there was no green area left in Peninsular Malaysia, as no district recorded zero active cases.

Of the 46 deaths due to Covid-19 in the country, 19 were reported in Selangor.

The others were from Sarawak (seven cases), Johor (six), Kelantan (four), Sabah (two), Kuala Lumpur (two), Penang (two), Kedah (two), Negri Sembilan (one) and Melaka (one) ))

Thirty-one were elderly, while 15 were under 60 years old.

The youngest victim was a 17-year-old boy at Ampang Hospital with a history of leukemia.

Five cases were classified as dead at Kapit Hospital in Sarawak, Sungai Buloh Hospital, Sultan Ismail Hospital in Johor Baru and the Chancellor of Tuanku Muhriz Hospital in Cheras (two cases).

The number of active Covid-19 cases has now increased to 47,340.

As for recoveries, 3,516 people were released in the same 24-hour window. The total number of recoveries stands at 436,116 or 89.83%.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health also identified 22 new Covid-19 groups across the country.

Dr Noor Hisham said this was the highest number of new groups registered in a single day.

Eight new groups are job blasts, including the Jalan Tanjung Kupang group in Johor with 199 confirmed cases.

The spread was discovered by a targeted screening exercise conducted on 953 workers at a construction site in Gelang Patah, Johor.