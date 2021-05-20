A lost Italian village just emerged after more than 70 years under water

Daily beast

Alex WongOn the objections of GOP leaders, the House passed a bill Wednesday that would set up a bipartisan, independent commission to look into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The House voted 252-175, with 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in support of the bill. With 35 House Republicans voting on the commission, there is a chance that Democrats in the Senate may find enough Republicans there to support the panel, but the chances are long. While the number of GOP rejections is a bit of an embarrassment for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his leadership team, it is probably not a jailbreak that Democrats needed to persuade their Senate colleagues to go against the Minority Leader of Senate Mitch McConnell R-KY). Democrats would need 10 Republicans to overcome a GOP winner by 60 votes in the Senate, otherwise the bill that creates the commission will not bring it to the table of President Joe Bidens. However, Democrats were surprised by the number of GOP defects. This is a good show, Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) told The Daily Beast. They should all be. But given the death grip that Donald Trump has on his party, I think it is encouraging. The debate in the House on Wednesday was largely one-sided. More Republicans spoke in support of the commission than those who spoke out against it. But the GOP arguments against the legislation were particularly divorced from reality. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) called on Democrats to start being bipartisan and ban the use of any means as a partisan baton to beat Republicans. Look, things have changed a lot since the 9/11 commission, Gohmert said, because at the time, we did not have a problem on either side of the line condemning anti-Semitic remarks. Another Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy argued that an independent commission was unnecessary because Congress already has committees that can call people and investigate Jan. 6. Let us use the powers we have and the powers of this body and the commissions we must seek the truth for information wherever it may lead, Roy said. But Democrats and some Republicans claimed that an independent, high-profile commission like the one in Congress created after 9/11 was an important step toward future accountability and security. Schiff called that example to justify the Jan. 6 commission. . He told The Daily Beast that Congress did an important job of investigating 9/11, but that the commission brought tremendous added value because it was outside the political process and was endowed with trusted figures. This is what we need here, so that the recommendations coming out of the commission will be widely accepted by the public, Schiff said. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) particularly offended the GOP’s assertion that the commission should expand its scope to all types of political violence, not just the violence that occurred on January 6th. vitally essential for Congress to set up a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate on 6 January. Not any other date, Hoyer said. This removes no wrongdoing anywhere, anytime. But he says this unique uprising is a danger to our democracy. Not for Republicans and Democrats. For our democracy. In our Congress. For the House of Peoples and the United States Senate, which was occupied. Rep. John Katko (R-NY) Senior Republican on the Homeland Security Committee who mediated dealal also spoke in support of the bill, saying an independent committee was critical of removing the policy around Jan. 6. People The U.S. and the Capitol Police deserve answers and action as soon as possible to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again, Katko said.We need to find answers to many questions surrounding that day. The creation of a bipartisan commission comes after four months of negotiations and a recent backlash from GOP leaders.After Katko finalized a deal with Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) last week to set up the commission, McCarthy immediately blew it up. And although McConnell said later Tuesday that he was indecisive, he woke up Wednesday and called the proposal inclined and unbalanced.The only thing he had seen for changed was that former President Donald Trump issued a statement Tuesday evening calling the commission partisan injustice. While McConnell and Republican allies tried to reasonably come out on Wednesday why this was the case, their reasons did not comply with the legislation. The bill the House passed Wednesday would set up an independent commission of 10 people outside the government, five to be elected by Democratic leaders and five to be elected by Republican leaders. The commission would have the power to call, but only if the Democratic chairman and the GOP deputy chairman agree, or that agreement is lacking, if the majority of the committee approves. An issue of imbalance that Republicans focused on Wednesday was staff composition, which also appeared to be a largely imagined complaint. The language for staffing was almost identical to the 9/11 bipartisan commission, as well as a bill from January establishing an independent commission that had more than 30 GOP sponsors. But not long after McConnell’s speech against the legislation on Wednesday, those senators who had been indecisive, or even supportive, changed their minds. Mike Rounds (R-SD), who said Tuesday that the insurgency could not be covered under any rug, said Wednesday that he had changed his mind after hearing directly from McCarthy. The House leadership says it is not bipartisan in nature, Rounds said, even though the law was the product of negotiations between Katko and Thompson with McCarthys support. After Trump, McCarthy and McConnell all came out against the commission, GOP leaders clearly began to pose a major concern that has been going on for weeks: that such a commission would hurt them politically. Many of our members, and I think this is true of many House Republicans, who want to move forward and not look back, said Senator John Thune (R-SD), No. 2 Republican in the Senate. Anything that makes us reconsider the 2020 election, I think it is a lost day to be able to draw a contrast between us and the Democrats the agenda of the very radical left wing. 10 Republican votes needed to pass the bill in the Senate, then, now be much tougher for Democrats to win. Even senators who would be the building blocks of any bipartisan vote, like Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), have said they want to see changes to the commission once it is structured. The Senate’s widespread GOPs potentially create something important: minorities used the legislative filibuster for the first time since the Democrats came to power in January. The symbolism in such a movement is not lost on Democrats. Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) told The Daily Beast such a move would be in line with the GOPs’ intent to supplement voting rights legislation. They were just interested in blocking, he said. Democrats on both sides of the Capitol say they will step forward though, although the path to setting up the commission is unclear. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) vowed Wednesday to put the House bill to a vote, no matter what. And Hoyer told reporters that Democrats would find a way to review it somehow even if it meant setting up a separate committee in the House. This would be a much weaker version of the commission described in the bill, however. Republicans have pointed to ongoing reviews of the Jan. 6 attack being conducted by congressional committees and various agencies from the federal government, saying their work would be more than enough to uncover what happened and how to prevent it. for it to happen again. For Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH), who chairs the chamber committee overseeing the Capitol Police, said Wednesday that it would not suffice. We’re trying to govern the country, so we’re trying to decide that, Ryan said. If there is something better, be a part of it. If we can not get Republican votes for this, added Ryan, the indicator of what is to come. Read more at The Daily Beast. Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.