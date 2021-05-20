Mumbai: The memories of our loved ones brought us back, says Survivors | Mumbai News







He, along with 185 others, were rescued by defense forces in what they called one of the most challenging rescue operations in recent years. The prayers, the hope, the fight in the waters and the memories of our loved ones brought us back, was the reaction of many survivors. The Navy used its divers, lifeguards, radars, searchlights, microphones and other equipment during rescue operations.

