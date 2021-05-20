Maine weighs ban on scented cigarettes, vapors | Washington Examiner

Maine may become the last state to ban the sale of all flavored tobacco and evaporation products, including menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars and dips.

A proposal being considered by the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee would ban Maine retailers from “selling, distributing, or offering to sell and distribute” tobacco-flavored products including mint and menthol, as well as scented electronic cigarettes. Violators can face fines ranging from $ 1,000 to 5,000 for multiple violations.

Public health advocates are pushing for restrictions amid concerns that a younger generation of teens are getting hooked on tobacco products and scented electronic cigarettes like chewing gum, grapes and mangoes.

“Fragrances are a marketing weapon used by tobacco manufacturers to target young people and young people for a lifelong addiction,” said Hilary Schneider, regional director of government relations for the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Action Network. the latest evidence on the bill. “Changing the ingredients and design of the tobacco product, such as adding flavors, can improve the ease of use of a product by masking harsh effects, facilitating nicotine uptake, and increasing the overall attractiveness of a product.”

But evaporation industry groups say the restrictions will actually endanger public health by pushing nicotine users into unsafe, unregulated markets if they do not send them back to traditional cigarette smoking. They argue that evaporation products are helping adults hit cigarettes.

The retail industry also opposes the changes, saying a ban would hurt businesses recovering from the pandemic, selling fuels on the black market and taking consumers to other states where the products are legal.

Jon Shaer, executive director of the New England Energy Traders Association, called the proposal a “misconceived policy that is destined to result in public health, public safety and financial disaster for the state, the people who seeks to protect more than 1,000 businesses across the state. “

“Simply put, it may be well-intentioned, but it is a harmful, dangerous policy, fraught with consequences in reality,” he told the panel.

Shear said that in addition to impacting retailers, the state will lose about $ 120 million a year in the economic activity that the products generate.

Advocates of anti-smoking show that lost tax revenue fades compared to the medical and social costs of addiction.

However, some of the lost revenue could be offset by a provision introduced in Governor Janet Mills’ updated budget proposal, released last week, which calls for a $ 32 million diversion of federal pandemic aid funds to calculate the projected loss in state tax coffers from the ban on products.

Supporters and opponents of the proposal are expected to pour large sums of money into lobbying lawmakers on the issue as it moves into the legislative process.

Tobacco giant RJ Reynolds, who sent a family doctor to testify against the proposal, set up a website encouraging Mainers to contact their lawmakers to tell them to vote “no” on the proposed ban.

“Adult tobacco users are already demonized enough and do not deserve to be constantly punished,” the company wrote in an example letter to lawmakers. “Telling adults what they can and can’t do is not about Maine.”

The example letter also suggests that “a better solution” to banning tobacco products is to encourage users to switch to steam-free products, “which can help reduce the health risks of cigarettes”.

But public health advocates say big tobacco companies like RJ Reynolds which also produces vaporizers are trying to divert nicotine users to new addictive products.

The sale of menthol cigarettes also has racial overtones, with social justice groups accusing tobacco companies of deliberately marketing products to minorities.

Last year, the Food and Drug Administration banned more-used, single-use, electronic cigarettes for young people, but adults are still able to buy scented evaporators.

Original location: Maine weighs ban on scented cigarettes, vapors