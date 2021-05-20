Doctor Eskenazi Gives Update on India Crisis COVID-19 – WISH-TV | Indianapolis News | Weather in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – India on Wednesday reported its highest total COVID-19 infection day with 267,334 new cases.

According to healthy ministry, 25.5 million people have been infected so far and 283,248 have died. This puts the death toll in India as the second highest after the United States.

A mysterious variant has overcome the country and the situation is out of control. News 8 talked to Dr. Amy Beth Kressel, an infectious disease specialist at Eskenazi Health, to explain what is happening.

NEW DELHI, INDIA – 2021/05/18: A man mourns the death of a family member due to Covid-19 coronavirus disease outside LNJP Hospital (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan). 1.8% of the total population of India has been affected by Covid-19 disease so far and recorded 281,386 new Covid-19 cases and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Photo provided / Naveen Sharma / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Gillis: Will you be able to give us an update about what is happening in India?

Kressel: I do not know if everyone knows exactly what happened in India. There has not been enough testing of the virus out there to know if this was all a new variant – the new Indian variant that appeared. But we know they still do not have high vaccination rates. They are not using the same vaccines as us.

Gillis: Are they using something different? What are they using?

Kressel: They have their vaccines grown at home. They have AstraZeneca. I do not believe they have much Pfizer or Moderna and building those vaccines they are using in India may not be as effective as the vaccines they were using in the US

We know that their vaccination levels are not that high. Very early there were many deaths, but the cases fell. And I think they thought they had turned the corner. They had many religious festivals, pilgrimages, large gatherings and then took this second wave. So my belief is a combination of lack of immunity, maybe a new variant thrown but also relaxing very quickly, just thinking the crisis was over and allowing large rallies and gatherings without proper protection. And now you can see what is going on there.

But we can also see what is happening in South America. They are also suffering from severe COVID waves now. And, again, this just shows how important it is to … no one expects this public health emergency to last forever. No one wants it to last forever. But until you vaccinate a certain amount of the population and also get really low rates, you have to be really careful.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA – 2021/05/18: A patient with 19 covid, wearing an oxygen mask seen at Shehnai Banquet Hall attached to Lok Nayak Hospital covid-19. The young doctors wearing Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) working inside the covid-19 care center belong to the NGO “Doctors For You”. Covid-19 cases falling in Delhi, in the last 24 hours Delhi recorded 4482 positive cases, a decrease of 6.89% from the previous day. (Photo provided / Pradeep Gaur / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

The CDC is projecting cases that will continue to decline over the summer. But we also know it not even. As a whole, cases in the United States are falling. But in Indiana they are growing. Why this I think is complicated. May is already May, so it may or may not have anything to do with March Madness. We just do not know. It could be a spill from Michigan. Who knows at this point. But not everyone will follow the same trajectory at the same time. I think we have seen this over and over again in the last 14 months, where you will have hotspots in some parts of the country and then hotspots elsewhere. And it really is changeable.

Outdoors I feel good not wearing the mask unless I am in a crowd, but I am still wearing my mask indoors if I am not at home.

Gillis: Same here.

Kressel: I think well still we have to be really careful and look around and realize that this is not going to be a steady decline. This can be a very stuttering drop. Again, in Indiana our cases have dropped and now they are growing. Hopefully they fall again, but people still have to be careful and hopefully get vaccinated as soon as possible.

And if I could, Eskenazi Health is offering walks on our vaccines site. Opens open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm As much as I would like people to come to Escenazi, CVS and Walgreens are also taking walks. There are CVS and Walgreens all over this city, all over this state. There are vaccines available.

NEW DELHI, INDIA – 2021/05/18: A Covid-19 patient being transported on a stretcher by an ambulance to LNJP Hospital (Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan). 1.8% of the total population of India has been affected by Covid-19 disease so far and recorded 281,386 new Covid-19 cases and 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours. (Photo provided / Naveen Sharma / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Gillis: Right. We want to make sure it is available and they can get it.

Kressel: And it could be a last minute decision, right? You can go out to get your prescription at CVS and just get the vaccine.

Gillis: And the last question. Indiana has over 2 million people vaccinated. What are your thoughts on how you were working towards vaccines?

Kressel: I think the situation was very effective. I do not think the current delay is the lack of vaccines. Initially in December, we did not have enough vaccines for everyone and did not allow everyone to be vaccinated. Now, we have vaccines. So availability is not the issue. There are vaccines out there for people who love it.

As you said, I think there are pockets of people who are still hesitant and again – I have said this many times – what data are you waiting for? We already know. Over 550,000 people – more than that – have died in the United States alone. We know these newer variants seem to be tougher. We know it is not gone. We know the vaccine is safe. All the data say that our vaccines are very safe and very effective.

And we know it’s not like the flu. People are saying that this is the same as the flu and it just is not. During a 14-month period in the United States – throughout my life and throughout the life of anyone watching – we have never had a flu season that killed more than 550,000 people.

Gillis: Right. When I say that, it is unrealistic. And it has never been a flu season that lasted 14 months. That’s a great way to say it.