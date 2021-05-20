Participants are admitted to hospitals only for patients with critical illness Covid- The New Indian Express





Express News Service CHENNAI: Government hospitals in the city have banned the admission of doctors to Covid-19 wards since Tuesday. The move comes after numerous news reports highlighting how companions can be super-spreaders of the virus. However, following calls from family members of Covid patients, hospitals as of Wednesday have only allowed companions of critically ill patients, including those with oxygen support and people with disabilities.

While on the one hand, this reduces the risk of spreading the virus, attendants are concerned if their family members will receive proper care due to lack of staff in the Covid wards. “On Tuesday, around 8 pm, all the escorts were suddenly asked to go outside. I was very worried because my dad was on oxygen aid and I was helping him drink water, eat food and take him to the toilet. “When they suddenly asked us to go, we were asking who would take care of them as there were only two nurses for many patients,” said one of the escorts at Kilpauk Medical College. However, companions of critically ill patients are being allowed once again as of Wednesday morning. “Even for normal patients, the staff is much smaller and the case in most government hospitals is similar. “Patients’ health should not deteriorate due to inadequate care,” said R Balaji, another companion. Dr E Theranirajan, Dean of Madras Medical College and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital also said they have banned the admission of all doctors to the Covid ward since Tuesday. Omandurar Multi Super Specialty Government Hospital was previously issuing Covid ward permits for attendants who can visit their family for one hour. Most were bringing lunch from home. However, some continued to break the norms and stay for longer hours. According to the Dean, Dr R Jayanthi, they are also now issuing permits only to a few patients in need. Citing the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939, in its May 15 order, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said visitors and attendants are not allowed to meet Covid patients admitted to hospital isolation wards as it exists a risk of them becoming super hubs. However, the hospitals had not complied with the norms. Some companions even went back to their homes (perhaps carrying the virus and spreading it) to other members of their family and cooked meals for Covid patients.

