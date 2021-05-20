The stalemate of death pervades rural India as the Ganges are blown away by Covid victims Coronavirus

There was a time ago when the Ganges was inflated with lifeless bodies.

In 1918, when the great flu pandemic swept across India and killed some 18 million people, the water of this river on which so many lives depended was filled with the stench of death.

And so it is again. The official death toll from India from the coronavirus pandemic may be just over a quarter of a million, but experts believe the real figure is up to five times higher, and bodies that have begun bathing in the river more sacred saints of India have become annoying representations of Covid uncounted dead.

Family members and relatives carry a body across burial sites on the river banks. Photos: Prabhat Kumar Verma / Zuma Wire / Rex / Shutterstock

On Wednesday, India reported another record number of deaths, 4,400, as the virus continued to spread from major cities and rural areas.

However, there is no official data on the number of bodies found over the past two weeks in the Ganges stretch flowing through the impoverished rural states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, or buried in shallow sand graves along the river bank. in Uttar Pradesh. Locals and journalists who have counted estimate the figure at more than 2,000.

In Gahmar’s Uttar Pradesh village, 15-year-old Raju Chaudhry, who works on fishing boats, recently said he had seen about 50 bodies a day being washed, for many days.

There is no way to know if everyone was infected with the coronavirus, although the government has acknowledged that some are victims of Covid. It is widely believed that while the second wild wave of Covid erupted in the impoverished rural communities of Uttar Pradesh, leaving death on its doorstep, the stigma surrounding the virus and the high cost of firewood for burning, meant that many families had used a tradition custom in some of the diving villages of the bodies wrapped in the sacred waters of the Ganges. Others have been buried on sandy shores.

The pot hangs from the trunk of a banana tree near the Ganges in Gahmar to represent the dead recently. Photos: Hannah Ellis-Petersen / The Guardian

Officially, death rates and coronavirus infections in Gahmar are low. But Bhupendra Upadhyay, a local priest sitting under a banana tree in gat a flight of stairs leading to the river said many people had died in recent weeks.

I have seen 30 to 35 bodies brought to the river recently and submerged here, he said. More are doing diving because people have had a hard time fixing the burn when so many people are dying.

Upadhyay showed the trunk of the banyan tree, to which dozens of clay pots were tied. Each of those pots represents someone who has died, he said. Look how many there are, only from the last 10 days.

Police are stationed along the river to stop the dives and said they had cleared most of the bodies from the river, even placing nets across the Ganges on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, but around Narva ghat in Gahmar many were still visible. As a body slowly emerged into the eye, carried by the slow current of the Ganges, screams erupted. Scattered across a river bank were three others, each meters apart, still wrapped in cloth and tangled in the river detritus.

A short boat trip upstream discovered dozens more in the water and along the coast, in varying degrees of decay and selected from birds and wild dogs.

Those who dived the troops say they did not have much choice. Sitting in the backyard of a cluttered family home where 20 people live under one roof, Narsingh Kumar talked about his two older brothers who died days away. Although none were tested for coronavirus, they died less than two days after showing symptoms.

Urmila Devi (left), widow of Shambhu and Kavita Devi, widow of Swam. Photos: Hannah Ellis-Petersen / The Guardian

The first brother, Shambhu Nath, developed a high fever on April 19 and three days later he was struggling to breathe. An ambulance was arranged, but he died on the way to the hospital on April 23rd. That same day, his brother Swami Nath also started having difficulty breathing. He was taken to a private hospital and placed in oxygen for one night then discharged, but died on April 24th.

In the case of Shambhu Nath, the family had no difficulty with the burning, with the villagers providing assistance and attending the funeral. But after the second brother died, they found themselves expelled among their neighbors.

When we tried to buy firewood for burning, we were evacuated and no one in the village would help us with the burning because they suspected Covid, Kumar said. We could not take any wood and did not know what else to do, so we had no choice but to plunge his body into the river. We did it the next morning at 11:00 with a close family.

The pandemic number in rural India, home to 65% of the population and where basic healthcare infrastructure is lacking or lacking, will probably never be known. In Uttar Pradesh, where the population of 235 million exceeds that of Brazil, rural villages across the state have reported people dying in groups within days of catching a cough, fever or shortness of breath without ever taking a Covid test. The government has started door-to-door testing in the villages but has not reached many remote areas.

In the village of Sauram, in the Ghazipur district of eastern Uttar Pradesh, locals describe the situation as very frightening.

A worker helps crematoriums on the river banks. Photos: Geti

In the last 25 days we have heard of 17 deaths in the village, said Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, 42, the husband of the village elder. Ninety percent of the people in this village are sick, every family has someone who has a cough or fever. Many people in the village are getting a fever, coughing and they die within a day or two.

Jaiswal said no one in the village was being tested for coronavirus, even when they went to local hospitals. “I’m scared because we do not know why this is happening,” he said.

Mohammad Iqbal, 42, who runs a grocery store in Sauram, described that his mother, Tara Begum, 55, had fallen ill on May 4 with a cough and fever. While she was trying to breathe, he took her to a private hospital near Shivangi where she was given oxygen. She died the next morning.

Doctors did not tell me the cause of death, but they said four or five people had died at the hospital that morning, Iqbal said. No crown test was done for her in the hospital and no tests are done in the village, so how do we know if the crown is here. All I know is that I have never seen so many people die.

The dire state of health care accessible to residents of Sauram and neighboring villages was evident on a visit to Shivangi Hospital, where many in the village who exhibited Covid symptoms were treated at great cost. It was now emptied of patients and the doctor who directed it was gone.

Raju Kushwaha, a sophomore in traditional ayurvedic medicine who had been treating patients in Shivangi, said he had never consciously treated a Covid patient because no one had been tested.

We received many patients who breathed and kept them oxygen-dependent, Kushwaha said. He acknowledged that many elderly people would have died after the hospital discharged them with low oxygen levels. The hospital has not kept records of patients who have come in recent weeks, he said.

Meanwhile, the local public health center in Ghazipur, the first medical point of contact for most rural villagers, was ghostly and desolate the evening the Guardian visited, and the doctor on call was actually just a local pharmacist.

Funeral wreaths of coronavirus victims line up on a river bank. Photos: Archana Thiyagarajan / AFP / Getty Images

The Uttar Pradesh government has said it is conducting door-to-door trials in 97,000 villages and has launched an aggressive tracking, testing, tracking and treatment policy that has reduced cases by more than 100,000 in recent days and added 100,000 hospital beds. . Families of the dead are also given Rs 5,000 (48) for cremation costs.

Even after being infected with the coronavirus itself, the prime minister has traveled to the village to see and monitor the situation, a government spokesman said. Our model is better than any other model in the country.

However, for those families grieving the dead in Sauram, there has been an added outrage that their loved ones will never be counted as official victims of the pandemic. For Radhe Shayam, 64, a farmer whose wife, Jagrani Devi, 60, died on May 7 after suffering severe suffocation and lung damage, the government action had come too late.

We did our best, we did everything the doctors told us, but we could not save him, he said. If she had been tested for coronavirus and given proper treatment in hospitals rather than sent home twice, she would probably be alive.