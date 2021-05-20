International
Calls are growing for the removal of shark nets
Calls for the removal of shark nets on the beaches of Umina and Killcare have been made following concerns that the nets offer a false sense of security.
Since the start of its trial on September 1, 2009, the NSW Department of Primary Industries has recorded its findings for their shark nets program.
According to Department data, 217 sharks died in the Southern Coast between 2009 and April 2019 as a result of the nets.
And, according to a media release by the Humane Society International Australia (HSI), nearly 400 non-target animals have also been killed on Central Coast beaches since 2012 as a direct result of 11 shark nets currently in use.
Of these, 330 were endangered or protected species, such as dolphins, turtles and rays.
The HSI also states that 40% of sharks are caught on the beach side of the nets, essentially referring to its lack of effectiveness.
Networks are also located in Terrigal, North Avoca, Avoca, Copacabana and MacMasters beach.
Lawrence Chlebeck, a Marine Biologist for HSI said shark nets offer nothing but a false sense of security for swimmers.
What many people may not realize is that nets are not complete barriers, they are only about 150 feet long and six feet high and sharks swim over and around them, Chlebeck said.
Technology is almost 100 years old, we would never accept safety technology so old in any other aspect of our lives, why ocean safety would be different?
It is in everyone’s best interest that the current Shark Sharing Program be repealed.
[We are] pleased to see that the stance is being reflected at the local council level and hope to see the Central Coast make the same decision.
Shark scientist Dr. Leonardo Guida agrees.
The Australian Marine Conservation Society scientist said he would like to see a transition to more modern solutions.
Weve got modern beach safety solutions like drones that do not kill our iconic wildlife, can spot sharks in advance and have a huge added bonus of detecting people at risk of drowning – the biggest danger on our beaches, said Guida.
In the infographic of the Department of Primary Industries, there seems to be a public support to get rid of shark nets.
The department acknowledges the public concerns commonly seen as outdated technology, which is the least popular method of taming sharks due to socially unacceptable catch / mortality levels.
The department also recognizes that the community would prefer non-lethal shark mitigation approaches that minimize damage to sharks and other species, but that some people report feeling safer in water with established nets.
HSI is currently leading a joint campaign with the Australian Marine Conservation Society to seek this change in the Central Coast.
This follows the recent removal of support from other NSW local councils in the continued use of shark nets.
Tips included in canceling the net program include North Beaches, Newcastle, Wollongong, Randwick and Waverley.
Each Council passed motions submitting to the NSW Department of Primary Industries that they would like to move to more modern solutions that improve swimmer safety and reduce wildlife deaths.
Maisy Rae
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]