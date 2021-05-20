Calls are growing for the removal of shark nets

Calls for the removal of shark nets on the beaches of Umina and Killcare have been made following concerns that the nets offer a false sense of security.

Since the start of its trial on September 1, 2009, the NSW Department of Primary Industries has recorded its findings for their shark nets program.

According to Department data, 217 sharks died in the Southern Coast between 2009 and April 2019 as a result of the nets.

And, according to a media release by the Humane Society International Australia (HSI), nearly 400 non-target animals have also been killed on Central Coast beaches since 2012 as a direct result of 11 shark nets currently in use.

Of these, 330 were endangered or protected species, such as dolphins, turtles and rays.

The HSI also states that 40% of sharks are caught on the beach side of the nets, essentially referring to its lack of effectiveness.

Networks are also located in Terrigal, North Avoca, Avoca, Copacabana and MacMasters beach.

Lawrence Chlebeck, a Marine Biologist for HSI said shark nets offer nothing but a false sense of security for swimmers.

What many people may not realize is that nets are not complete barriers, they are only about 150 feet long and six feet high and sharks swim over and around them, Chlebeck said.

Technology is almost 100 years old, we would never accept safety technology so old in any other aspect of our lives, why ocean safety would be different?

It is in everyone’s best interest that the current Shark Sharing Program be repealed.

[We are] pleased to see that the stance is being reflected at the local council level and hope to see the Central Coast make the same decision.

Shark scientist Dr. Leonardo Guida agrees.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society scientist said he would like to see a transition to more modern solutions.

Weve got modern beach safety solutions like drones that do not kill our iconic wildlife, can spot sharks in advance and have a huge added bonus of detecting people at risk of drowning – the biggest danger on our beaches, said Guida.

In the infographic of the Department of Primary Industries, there seems to be a public support to get rid of shark nets.

The department acknowledges the public concerns commonly seen as outdated technology, which is the least popular method of taming sharks due to socially unacceptable catch / mortality levels.

The department also recognizes that the community would prefer non-lethal shark mitigation approaches that minimize damage to sharks and other species, but that some people report feeling safer in water with established nets.

HSI is currently leading a joint campaign with the Australian Marine Conservation Society to seek this change in the Central Coast.

This follows the recent removal of support from other NSW local councils in the continued use of shark nets.

Tips included in canceling the net program include North Beaches, Newcastle, Wollongong, Randwick and Waverley.

Each Council passed motions submitting to the NSW Department of Primary Industries that they would like to move to more modern solutions that improve swimmer safety and reduce wildlife deaths.

Maisy Rae