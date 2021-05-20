COVID-19: Recent Developments in the Greater Toronto Area on 19 May

Here are the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area on Wednesday:

City of Toronto holding the Long Weekend Dose Drive

The City of Toronto says it is opening 19,000 vaccination sessions for a Long Weekend Dose Machine.

Meetings became available at 4pm on Wednesday for bookings at six City mass immunization sites during the long Victoria Day weekend.

Mayor John Tory also announced 10,000 meetings will be opened at City-run clinics next week.

The Long Weekend Dose trip will help our Toronto Team continue to work to get everyone vaccinated as soon as possible, ”Tory said.

"With more supply of confirmed vaccine, we are opening more meetings this weekend to maximize the capacity of our City-run clinic. This Victorian Day weekend you can help make sure this is our last long closing weekend by getting vaccinated. Thank you to everyone who works hard to get shot in the arm during this holiday weekend and thank you to everyone who takes the time this weekend to get vaccinated.

















Young people in the Peel region, aged 12 and over, qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday

Young people aged 12 and over in the Peel Region can book COVID-19 vaccines starting Thursday.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says young people in that age group who live, work or attend school in the Peel Region will be eligible for Pfizer-BioNTech shots.

Ontario to resume non-emergency operations and procedures as COVID-19 numbers fall

The Ontario health care system may resume non-emergency and non-emergency surgeries and procedures in effect Wednesday due to a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitals, says the county’s chief health official.

Dr. David Williams released the ban on April 20 due to rising numbers of COVID cases, hospitalizations and ICU admissions as the province struggled with the third wave of the virus.

This was done in an effort to ensure our health resources could be concentrated where they were most urgently needed, Williams said in a release Wednesday.

Ontario may not take regional approach to reopening, says attorney general

The Ontario Attorney General says the province may not take a regional approach to easing COVID-19 restrictions.

Sylvia Jones made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Queens Park on Wednesday.

The health minister has suggested they would move away from the regionalization approach, Jones said.

What happens is that people are more likely to move from one country to another if we go to a regional approach and have certain parts of the province with stronger restrictions than others.

Fatal opioid overdoses in Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic: report

The Ontario opioid crisis has worsened dramatically during the pandemic, with the homeless population and those unemployed accounting for a significant portion of fatal overdoses, a new report has found.

Report released Wednesday by the Ontario Drug Policy Research Network at Toronto St. Louis Hospital. Michaels found that fatal opioid overdoses were more than 75 percent after the COVID-19 stroke in 2020, compared to a year ago.

Status of cases in GTA

Ontario reported 1,588 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

From them:

524 were in Toronto

335 were in the Peel Region

94 were in the York Region

62 were in the Durham Region

49 were in the Halton Region

















2:06

GTA feeder hit by pandemic pivots in luxury picnic business





GTA feeder hit by pandemic pivots in luxury picnic business



Ontario reports 1,588 new COVID-19 cases, day 2 cases below 2,000

Ontario is reporting 1,588 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily number of cases since the end of March and is the second day in a row under 2,000. The total province now stands at 514,690.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,525 while 19 more deaths were recorded.

More than 7.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to date. This marks an increase of 145,461 vaccines in the last day. There are 456,784 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Disturbing variants in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which include B.1.1.7 (first discovered in the UK), B.1.351 (first discovered in South Africa) and P. 1 (first discovered in Brazil).

VOC B.1.1.7 is currently the dominant type in 112,759 confirmed cases, which has increased by 1,803 since the previous day. There were 683 confirmed cases of variant B.1.351, which increased by two, and 2,059 cases of variant P.1, which increased by 28.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there were 3,766 reported deaths between residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged. Thirteen virus-related deaths have been reported among staff.

There are 35 current explosions in the house, which is unchanged from the day before.

The ministry also indicated that there are currently 44 active cases among long-term care residents and 99 active cases among staff increasing by five and one by one, respectively, in the last day.

With files from The Canadian Press

