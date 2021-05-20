Mumbai: Fr Swamy will be sent to JJ for inspection today | Mumbai News





Stan Swamy (84) Mumbai: Bombay High Court told Taloja prison warden to take Elgar Parishad accused Fr Stan Swamy to JJ Hospital on Thursday, Swati Deshpande reports. HC also instructed the dean of JJ Hospital to form a panel consisting of doctors, a neurophysicist, ENT specialist, orthopedic surgeon and general practitioner, to examine Swamy (84) and present a report Friday.

Judges’ bench SJ Kathawalla and PS Tavade passed the order while hearing an appeal from Fr Swamy, who is alleged to be a Maoist, seeking medical bail on the grounds that he has Parkinsons, hearing loss in both ears and lumbar spondylosis. He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October 2020.

But a report submitted by the additional government declarant Jayesh Yagnik said he has not had any drop in jail so far and he is not fit for the Covid-19 emergency condition under the May 2020 guidelines of a high-powered committee.

On May 4, HC instructed the state to file a medical report. The report, prepared by a medical officer at Taloja Prison, said Fr Swamy was admitted to the prison hospital, his vitality was monitored daily and he was being given medical treatment. However, HC noted that nothing was mentioned about his abdominal pain and leg pain due to spondylosis.

Opposing the plea, additional attorney general Anil Singh, with attorney Sandesh Patil for the NIA, said the report also noted that Fr Swamy had never complained about anything and expressed satisfaction with all the facilities provided to him by the prison administration. . Senior Advisor Mihir Desai, appearing for Fr Swamy, objected to the report and so HC said it was the direction of the examination by a JJ panel of doctors. HC told Taloja prison officials to produce Fr Swamy on Friday at 10.30 via videoconference if there is a facility. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

