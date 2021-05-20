A lost Italian village just emerged after more than 70 years under water





Carmudi DOTr, SM field at EDSA Busway Concourse EDSA, considered the most important (and busiest) Metro Manilas route, will soon have the EDSA Busway Concourse. This was followed by land demolition rites held simultaneously in three countries. During the virtual innovation ceremonies Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade expressed gratitude to the project stakeholders and partners, especially SM Group for making the project a reality. My heartfelt gratitude is because finally, the public can achieve and enjoy real change in EDSA using the EDSA Busway course. It will be safer for passengers to get on and off the boat. The trip is also more convenient as there will be ticket booths, concierge and rotary for the automatic ticket collection system. We have a friendly system for our seniors and for people with challenges and disabilities (I want to express my heartfelt appreciation that, at last, the public will enjoy and enjoy the real change in EDSA with the EDSA Busway Contest. It would also be more convenient to travel as there would be ticket booths, concierge and automatic toll collection curves.We also have a system that would help to care for the elderly and the disabled) “, said Secretary Tugade. According to the Department of Transportation, transactions on the EDSA Busway will take place in competitions before the passenger board. Back in November 2020, the Memorandum of Understanding (MOA) for the SM Group will start construction of three competitions to be built at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City, SM Megamall in Mandaluyon g City, and SM Nor th EDSA in Quezon City. In addition to the aforementioned locations, the EDSA Busway Bridges will be competitively located at the following locations: President D. Macapagal Boulevard in Aseana City and EDSA near the corner of President D. Macapagal Avenue. For its part, SM Prime Holdings Inc. President Jeffrey Lim said today’s founding ceremony marks another milestone in the EDSA Busway project. And SM Prime is honored to be part of governments ’efforts to further enhance the travel experience of every Filipino. “SM Supermalls President Steven Tan shared that SM has invested over 120 million for the project which aims to benefit mainly travelers. We really aspire to provide a convenient, fast and safe travel experience for all Filipinos. The project is scheduled to start next June 2021 and the completion of the goal is within 10 months, so by the first quarter of 2022, we hope everyone can already enjoy this convenient and enjoyable travel experience during EDSA Tan In addition, Secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Mark Villar and Chairman of the Manila Metropolitan Development Authority (MMDA) Benhur Abalos commended the DOTr project under Tugade. such a monumental achievement.He has really changed the mass transit landscape, especially in EDSA.Makes me very happy to know that there, n we succeeded in transforming what was once a traffic symbol into a symbol now of what President Duterte’s true leadership brings, Villar said. There is an average decrease of 47.3 percent of travel between public service buses traveling along EDSA from January 2020 to January of this year while there is 89.81 percent or 9.61 kilometers per hour average increase in the travel speed of our PUBs for the period of similar. All of these figures are the sweet fruit of the work we have long wanted our passengers and drivers to experience, Abalos explained. Furthermore, EDSA Green Movement Chairman Eddie Yap said the EDSA Bus Competition is expecting to increase buses moving along the country’s main road to more than 500 of the current 200 bus units. These reforms provide a framework for the sustainable management of urban traffic jams and people mobility, he claimed. In this regard, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Steven Pastor said that additional competitions will be built at other EDSA Busway stations. Through our private partners, Double Dragon and Wenceslao Group, two additional contests will be set up on Roxas Boulevard and Macapagal Avenue. Furthermore, there are four stations in Buendia, Taft, Roxas Boulevard in Tramo, Pastor said. Photos from the Department of Transportation Facebook page Read also: DOTr Asec protects EDSA Busway model DOTr suspends mandatory use of Beep Cards in EDSA Busway Govt to install a new set of concrete barriers for EDSA Busway

