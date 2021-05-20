International
Received proposals from 3 firms for the import of Sputnik V, says BMC
Meanwhile, three proposals for Sputnik V vaccines have come from a UK-based firm and two companies from India. According to BMC officials, their documents were incomplete so companies were asked to submit revised proposals as official bids.
from Correspondent of HT, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED N ON May 20, 2021 07:22 AM IST
The Mumbai civilian body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has received proposals from three companies to supply Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines, its commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in an interview with a news channel on Wednesday.
Chahals’ comment comes a day after the civilian authority extended the deadline for a global tender to supply 10 million doses of Covid vaccines to the city. The deadline for submission was May 18, but after failing to receive any bids, BMC extended the deadline until May 25.
Mumbai has 11 million people over the age of 18, the current group qualified for vaccines.
In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Chahal said BMC estimates it will spend about 700 crore to buy shooting. Once we get 15 million vaccine shots, I plan to vaccinate the entire city in the next 60 days and in doing so, I am very confident that we will be able to stop the third wave from coming.
Meanwhile, three proposals for Sputnik V vaccines have come from a UK-based firm and two companies from India. According to BMC officials, their documents were incomplete so companies were asked to submit revised proposals as official bids. The identity of the enterprises was not disclosed by BMC; nor was it immediately clear.
Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasuadded: We have received three proposals. All of them are for the Sputnik vaccine but have come with incomplete documents. So we have given the extension.
SHUT
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]