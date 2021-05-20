Received proposals from 3 firms for the import of Sputnik V, says BMC

The Mumbai civilian body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has received proposals from three companies to supply Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccines, its commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in an interview with a news channel on Wednesday.

Chahals’ comment comes a day after the civilian authority extended the deadline for a global tender to supply 10 million doses of Covid vaccines to the city. The deadline for submission was May 18, but after failing to receive any bids, BMC extended the deadline until May 25.

Mumbai has 11 million people over the age of 18, the current group qualified for vaccines.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Chahal said BMC estimates it will spend about 700 crore to buy shooting. Once we get 15 million vaccine shots, I plan to vaccinate the entire city in the next 60 days and in doing so, I am very confident that we will be able to stop the third wave from coming.

Meanwhile, three proposals for Sputnik V vaccines have come from a UK-based firm and two companies from India. According to BMC officials, their documents were incomplete so companies were asked to submit revised proposals as official bids. The identity of the enterprises was not disclosed by BMC; nor was it immediately clear.

Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasuadded: We have received three proposals. All of them are for the Sputnik vaccine but have come with incomplete documents. So we have given the extension.