When will they get all the Covid vaccines in India? Nadda claims until December

The coronavirus vaccine will be available to everyone in the country by December, Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda said on Wednesday.

“India developed two indigenous vaccines for the first time in just nine months, which have been administered in 18 Indian crore so far. By the end of December, the vaccine will be available to everyone and its calendar has been set,” Nadda was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The drug controller in India has so far given approval to three Covid-19 vaccines – Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V.

While Covaxin was indigenously developed by Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech, Covishield uses the Oxford-AstraZeneca formula and is being produced locally by the Serum Institute of India.

Sputnik V is a Russian vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute in Moscow.

Nadda’s statement came during a review of the Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan in a virtual interaction with BJP state president Satish Poonia and party MPs from the state, reported PTI citing a party statement.

He said the prime minister had warned the prime ministers of the states themselves in March and urged them to be prepared for the second wave of the coronavirus.

Nadda went on to accuse Congress of spreading anarchy at the time of the pandemic.

He said the true face of Congress has been revealed after “the discovery of his toolbox”.

“Even in times of pandemic, Congress is trying to spread anarchy in the country and is working to destroy the morale of the people by spreading confusion among them,” he claimed.

In addition to Poonia, Union ministers Arjunram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kailash Chaudhary, MPs PP Chaudhary, Narendra Kumar, Manoj Rajoria, Jaskaur Meena, Swami Sumedhanand and Ranjita Koli joined the meeting.

Congress on ‘tools’ remarks

Congress on Wednesday rose to the BJP over the toolkit issue, accusing the ruling party of imposing “falsification” to divert public attention from the government’s alleged failures in managing the coronavirus pandemic.

The NSUI party student wing also filed a FIR against former Prime Minister Chhattisgarh Raman Singh and BJP spokesman Sambit Patra for allegedly “falsifying” AICC Research Department headlines and printing “fake and fabricated” content.

