Karnataka: Private school staff left out, associations say | News from Bengaluru





A man is shot in Jayanagar BENGALURU: Association of private school principals, teachers and non-teaching staff have expressed disappointment with the state government not announcing any aid package for unassisted school staff.

As the prime minister announced the packages to some sections of society, including farmers and drivers, on Wednesday, no teacher or non-teaching staff of unaided schools was mentioned.

We were asking the education ministers and other elected representatives to resign. The private education sector is in crisis. We have asked for support from the government, but it has failed to do anything for us, said D Shashi Kumar, secretary, Association of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka.

The association pointed out that while many high schools have been able to raise school fees for the last academic year, a large number have not been able to do so. The parents refused to pay the fees as the schools remained closed for most of the academic year. Admissions to kindergartens increased to zero in many schools. While experts predict that the third wave of the pandemic is likely to hit children, schools fear that parents may be reluctant to send their children to school soon, affecting the next academic year as well.

Leaders and teachers are in trouble. Many teachers have quit their jobs to look for other part-time jobs as schools could not pay them. School leaders are feeling weak from a financial crisis and are unable to repay loans. Why are we being ignored? Everything association are meeting next week to discuss the next course of action, Shashi Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the State Primary Teachers Association in Karnataka expressed its gratitude to the state government for recognizing teachers as front-line fighters.

This has been our main request. We also urge the government to provide masks, gloves and cleansers to those in charge of Covid. We also need reservation in hospital beds for teachers who fall ill during such a task, said association secretary Chandrashekhar Nugli. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

